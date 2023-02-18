Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills began his live postgame Senior Night message to a season-high 8,012 fans Saturday night with, "16-0," drawing a loud cheer.

Mills was referring to his team's home record after ORU prevailed 74-66 over North Dakota State.

After the game, ORU students rushed the court in orderly fashion to celebrate completing the Golden Eagles' first undefeated home season since 1996-97 -- unless they suffer a similar ending as 2012 when they also won the regular-season title and were 15-0 at home, before losing in the Summit League tournament and falling in the NIT's opening round at Mabee Center.

During Saturday's postgame ceremony, ORU's five seniors were honored -- Max Abmas, Carlos Jurgens, Kareem Thompson, DJ Weaver and Connor Vanover. Abmas had a game-high 27 points and five assists as the Golden Eagles (25-4 overall, 16-0 Summit) won their 12th in a row.

"Their leadership has been fantastic," Mills said.

Mills concluded his postgame speech with, "Get ready for March."

If the Golden Eagles, who have two regular-season road games left, are going to achieve success in March as they did in 2021 with a run to the NCAA's Sweet 16, they will likely need to win the type of grind-'em out battles as they just encountered in their final two-game homestand. ORU entered Saturday ranked second in NCAA scoring at 85 per game, but won a tight decision with less than 75 points for the second time in three nights.

"We had to get a defensive mentality," Mills said. "Our shot selection wasn't great, we were hoisting up 3s to start the second half and nothing was falling, we didn't shoot it well, so to win a game defensively, limiting them to only (four) made 3s (in 21 shots), was a tribute to the seniors primarily who got the majority of the time out there."

ORU had been in a 1-9 stretch dating back to last year when scoring less than 80 points, but is now 6-0 in those situations since an early season loss at second-ranked Houston.

Although ORU's five seniors carried most of the load Saturday, the Golden Eagles needed a clutch effort off the bench from junior Patrick Mwamba, who had 11 points and eight rebounds.

"He was a catalyst," Mills said. "I heard a song ("Bluebird") this summer when I walked into Bass Pro, (from) Miranda Lambert that said, "If the house just keeps on winning, better have a wild card up your sleeve.' Patrick is our wild card.

"He was huge for us. Without his contribution tonight this game probably turns out differently."

For the third game in a row, ORU jumped to a big lead only to see much of it slip away. On Thursday, ORU had a 27-point lead shrink to 1, but never was caught. On Saturday, it was a 19-point advantage that also was reduced to 1, but again ORU never lost the lead.

ORU was ahead 25-6 after the opening nine minutes. However, the Golden Eagles managed only 11 points over the next 17 minutes, including a scoreless first 5:51 of the second half as North Dakota State (12-16, 9-7) cut its deficit to 36-35.

After ORU's Issac McBride and North Dakota State's Jacari White traded baskets, Abmas sank a 3 to start a 7-0 run, capped by Mwamba's two free throws. Mwamba then added eight points over the next 2 1/2 minutes and Abmas followed with a 3 for a 56-43 lead. ORU's advantage grew to 61-45 before the Bison reeled off a 10-0 run.

The Bison moved as close as 63-59 on Grant Nelson's dunk with 1:31 left. Nelson finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Thompson, however, answered with a jumper at 1:05. In the final 33 seconds, Abmas made 6-of-6 free throws and Jurgens added two with seven seconds left to ensure the victory and finally allow the seniors to leave the game to a loud ovation.

"You just watch those guys assimilate to one other," Mills said. "They are such wonderful people but they are really tough competitors. I am just so happy for those guys.

"To go 16-0 at home and now 16-0 in your conference, it's not easy to kind of have it every single night and when you don't have it to have the grit that's necessary to put yourself over the top."

ORAL ROBERTS 74, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 66

North Dakota State;30;36;—;66

Oral Roberts;36;38;—;74

NORTH DAKOTA STATE (12-16): Nelson 11-19 2-2 24, Morgan 3-6 2-4 8, Miller 1-6 0-0 2, Wheeler-Thomas 1-7 0-0 2, Skunberg 6-14 0-0 13, White 3-6 2-3 9, Hastreiter 1-2 0-0 2, Streit 0-1 0-0 0, Waddles 2-4 0-0 6, Sletten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 6-9 66.

ORAL ROBERTS (25-4): Vanover 2-7 1-2 5, Thompson 3-4 0-0 7, Abmas 8-23 7-7 27, Jurgens 3-9 3-4 10, McBride 4-9 2-2 12, Mwamba 3-9 3-4 11, Weaver 1-4 0-1 2, Phipps 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Amboree 0-0 0-0 0, Clover 0-0 0-0 0, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 16-19 74.

3-Point Goals: NDSU 4-21 (Waddles 2-3, Nelson 0-3, Skunberg 1-4, Miller 0-4, White 1-2, Wheeler-Thomas 0-4, Hastreiter 0-1), Oral Roberts 10-35 (Abmas 4-12, McBride 2-5, Mwamba 2-6, Thompson 1-2, Jurgens 1-5, Vanover 0-4, Weaver 0-1). Rebounds: NDSU 44 (Nelson 12), Oral Roberts 37 (Vanover 9). Assists: NDSU 6 (Nelson, Miller 2), Oral Roberts 9 (Abmas 5). Total Fouls: NDSU 17, Oral Roberts 11. A: 8,012.