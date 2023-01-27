Golden Eagles blitz Denver after halftime for 102-61 rout in homestand opener

A three-game home stretch in five days opened ideally for Summit League-leading Oral Roberts on Thursday night.

None of the starters had to play major minutes and they were on the bench cheering on the reserves in the final moments as the Golden Eagles routed Denver 102-61 before 5,249 fans at Mabee Center.

Max Abmas, who often plays the full 40 minutes, scored 25 points in a team-high 31:30 for ORU, which improved to 18-4 overall and 9-0 at Summit basketball's midway juncture -- three games ahead of second-place South Dakota State. Connor Vanover had 20 points and 10 rebounds in 24:12.

"We didn't have many people north of 25 (minutes), which is great," ORU coach Paul Mills said. "So you turn around and get ready for a good Omaha team on Saturday. They don't have school on Saturday, they don't have school so we should be sharper given that we'll have a shootaround. Guys understand at this time of the year what's required in order to win."

A stress-free ending for ORU didn't seem to be in the forecast during the first half as the Golden Eagles took only a 43-39 lead into intermission. ORU was ahead 46-43 before Abmas sank a jumper, followed by a 3-pointer and an Issac McBride trey before another Abmas basket as the Golden Eagles were on their way to a decisive 23-0 run.

"Good win," Mills said. "I told the guys at the end of the game, if we're going to have 23-0 runs and we're saving them for the second half you need to let me know so my blood pressure doesn't go through the roof at halftime.

"We didn't have a shootaround today, our guys are back in class, so we kind of got out of our normal routine. So I kind of thought the first half was a shootaround. We had to remind our guys what we re actually trying to do, I thought they (Pioneers) were getting really easy looks -- they had 30 paint points (in the first half), just dominated us, and were able to get to the rim whenever they wanted. So we had to remind our guys of the coverage and all that was involved and I thought in the second half did a much better job.

"The pace in the first half was really slow, they were walking it up, shooting with under 5 (seconds on the shot clock), we've seen teams do that, they don't want to go up and down with us, given we're in the top 30 in the country in tempo, so people will slow it down. We did try to pick up our pressure."

ORU shot 66% from the field in the second half, including 9-of-15 on 3s. Overall for the game, ORU was 15-of-30 on treys while Denver was 2-of-15. Denver had only 16 paint points in the second half. ORU committed only seven turnovers in the game while Denver had 17.

With ORU's starters relaxing on the bench at the end, a few Golden Eagles reserves made the most out of their playing time. Trey Phipps had a team-high rating of plus-30 with five points and three assists in 16:14. Demari Williams scored seven points in 5:39.

Tommy Bruner led the Pioneers (12-11, 3-7) with 25 points.

On Saturday, ORU will host Omaha (7-15, 3-7), which lost 64-61 on Thursday at Kansas City. Omaha is coached by former ORU and OU assistant Chris Crutchfield, whose staff includes former ORU assistant Kyan Brown and former ORU standout Warren Niles.

Omaha's lineup includes 6-7 sophomore forward Marquel Sutton, a Tulsa Will Rogers graduate, who averages 11 points and five rebounds. It's Hall of Fame Night as ORU will retire Caleb Green's jersey. ORU won 92-89 on Dec. 29 at Omaha.

"We'll be challenged on Saturday night," Mills said.

ORAL ROBERTS 102, DENVER 61

Denver;39;22;--;61

Oral Roberts;43;59;--;102

DENVER (12-11): Kisunas 3-7 1-4 7, Tainamo 4-6 1-2 9, Bruner 10-21 4-5 25, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Mullins 4-9 3-4 12, Lukic 0-4 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Bowen 1-2 0-0 2, Bickham 0-1 0-0 0, Hess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 9-15 61.

ORAL ROBERTS (18-4): Vanover 8-13 1-1 20, Thompson 4-8 1-1 10, Abmas 8-16 5-5 25, Jurgens 2-4 2-2 7, McBride 6-9 1-1 17, Mwamba 1-2 1-2 3, Weaver 2-5 0-0 4, Phipps 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 3-3 0-0 7, Clover 1-1 0-0 2, Shannon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-67 11-12 102.

3-Point Goals: Denver 2-15 (Bruner 1-4, Mullins 1-4, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Bowen 0-1, Bickham 0-1, Smith 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Lukic 0-2), Oral Roberts 15-30 (Abmas 4-10, McBride 4-7, Vanover 3-4, Jurgens 1-1, Williams 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Weaver 0-2, Mwamba 0-1). Rebounds: Denver 36 (Kisunas 13), Oral Roberts 34 (Vanover 10). Assists: Denver 8 (Bruner 2), Oral Roberts 20 (Jurgens 5). Total Fouls: Denver 17, Oral Roberts 14. A: 5,249.