Golden Eagles baseball picked as Summit League preseason favorite

A unanimous vote from fellow Summit League members determined Oral Roberts' baseball team was preseason favorite to win the conference, the Summit League office announced Wednesday.

ORU, which could not voted for itself, received six of seven first-place votes and garnered 36 votes in the poll. North Dakota State came second, receiving one first-place vote from ORU while pulling 31 points.

Defending Summit League pitcher of the year Isaac Coffey was named to the conference watchlist along with Dustin Demeter, a graduate transfer infielder via Hawaii.

Including 2021, the defending champions have won the conference 19 times.

The Golden Eagles start the season Friday at the South Alabama Invitational, a three-day event that will include games against Tennessee Tech, South Alabama and Radford before the Eagles return home Tuesday, Feb. 22, for opening day at J.L. Johnson Stadium against Missouri State.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

