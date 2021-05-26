Golden Eagles aim toward 19th Summit League Tournament title this week

Oral Roberts can complete its return to the king of Summit League baseball this weekend.
The Golden Eagles are headed to Omaha, Nebraska to play in the four-team league tournament. The change of scenery came after the Mavericks won the 2019 regular-season championship to earn hosting duties.
The 2022 tournament returns to J.L. Johnson Stadium next season after the Golden Eagles secured the top seed in this year’s field.
ORU will open play at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha Thursday with a 1 p.m. game against No. 4 South Dakota State. No. 2 North Dakota State will face No. 3 Omaha at 6 p.m. in the nightcap.
The double-elimination format includes three games on Friday. The two survivors will play for the championship on Saturday with the reward being an NCAA Tournament bid.
ORU’s championship history is strong and another title would be a return to excellence for the program.
How impressive has their postseason run been in the Summit? ORU’s 64 wins in 20 previous tournaments are just seven fewer than the other dozen current and former members’ combined to win in those tournaments.
ORU has been the top seed in 18 tournaments and won the championship each year.
Before Omaha’s run to the 2019 crown, ORU was 62-3 in their 19 previous tournaments.
ORU and South Dakota State split a four-game series in Brookings, South Dakota this season. ORU is 13-0 against the Jackrabbits in tournament play.
Oral Roberts also returned its dominance for league honors, the Summit announced on Wednesday.
Isaac Coffey was named the league’s pitcher of the year, Joshua Cox is the newcomer of the year and Ryan Folmar took the coach of the year award.
Coffey was 6-0 in league play with a 1.64 ERA. Cox hit .364 and ranked third among hitters with 40 hits, including a league-best 11 doubles.
Folmer led ORU to its 19th regular-season title and fifth under his watch. He’s earned league coach honors five times.
North Dakota State’s Bennett Hostetler was the league’s player of the year.
ORU also placed a league-best nine players on the Summit’s all-league first-team: Alec Jones (catcher), Jake McMurray (first base), Ryan Cash (second base), Caleb Denny (outfield), Cox (outfield), Jordan Wiley (DH), Hunter Swift (utility), Matt Gaskins (starting pitcher) and Coffey.
Outfielder Blake Hall and relief pitcher Adam Scoggins were second-team selections.