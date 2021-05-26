Golden Eagles aim toward 19th Summit League Tournament title this week

Oral Roberts can complete its return to the king of Summit League baseball this weekend.

The Golden Eagles are headed to Omaha, Nebraska to play in the four-team league tournament. The change of scenery came after the Mavericks won the 2019 regular-season championship to earn hosting duties.

The 2022 tournament returns to J.L. Johnson Stadium next season after the Golden Eagles secured the top seed in this year’s field.

ORU will open play at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha Thursday with a 1 p.m. game against No. 4 South Dakota State. No. 2 North Dakota State will face No. 3 Omaha at 6 p.m. in the nightcap.

The double-elimination format includes three games on Friday. The two survivors will play for the championship on Saturday with the reward being an NCAA Tournament bid.

ORU’s championship history is strong and another title would be a return to excellence for the program.

How impressive has their postseason run been in the Summit? ORU’s 64 wins in 20 previous tournaments are just seven fewer than the other dozen current and former members’ combined to win in those tournaments.

ORU has been the top seed in 18 tournaments and won the championship each year.