Glasper's late shot lifts ORU men past Kansas City

RJ Glasper matched his season high with 17 points, including a tiebreaking, tear-drop basket with 3.4 seconds left that lifted Oral Roberts past Kansas City 60-58 Saturday night at the Mabee Center.

Glasper's shot capped ORU's rally after trailing 45-31 with 14 minutes remaining.

Max Abmas paced ORU (9-6, 6-1 Summit League) with 21 points. Brandon McKissic led Kansas City (5-9, 1-4) with 20 points, but missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

After Kansas City built its largest lead at 14, ORU went on an 18-4 run, tying the game at 49 on Abmas' trey with 8:02 remaining.

The Roos moved back ahead 53-50 before Glasper's tying 3 at 5:26. Seventeen seconds later, Abmas made a 15-foot jumper to give ORU its first lead since late in the first half, 55-53.

Franck Kamagin's 3-point play put the Roos back ahead at 56-55, but Glasper answered with a layup that put ORU in front 57-56 with 3:56 left. Forty seconds later, Josiah Allick's basket gave Kansas City its last lead at 58-57. After Abmas made 1-of-2 free throws with 36.2 seconds left, Kansas City's Zion Williams missed two free throws at :15.5 to open the door for Glasper to win the game with a 2-pointer.