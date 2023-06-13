Matt Hogan vividly remembers his initial impression of Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

In between his team’s weekend series at the University of Omaha, the ORU right fielder made time to watch his friend Sterling Hayes — a middle infielder at Creighton — play a game against St. John’s.

Admittedly, it wasn’t the liveliest experience. Of course, the average attendance of a Creighton home game, amounts nowhere to the pinnacle of college baseball in June, which both transpire in the same ballpark.

This weekend, he’s relishing every moment leading into Friday afternoon, when ORU (51-12) faces TCU in the opener of the 2023 Men’s College World Series, marking its first appearance since 1978.

The CWS trip will cap a stellar season for Hogan, who leads ORU with 18 homers and 70 RBIs, and is second on the team with a .332 batting average. He’s been a key factor in the postseason as the Golden Eagles have become only the third regional 4-seed to ever reach the CWS.

Similar to many of his teammates, Hogan has never played in a game at Charles Schwab Field.

Vanderbilt, one of his former teams, made the trip in 2019 and 2021; however, Hogan was unable to make the cut for the travel squad both years. He transferred to South Carolina in 2022, but the Gamecocks were unable to attain a regional bid with a 27-28 record.

In three days, Hogan will fulfill a lifelong dream, playing on the sport’s biggest college stage in front of 24,000 fans, echoing mixtures of praise and jeers in his direction.

“This year for me, I’m super amped to go there and see what it’s like,” Hogan said.

Coach Ryan Folmar is familiar with the track to Omaha, having done so as a player at Oklahoma State in 1994 under Gary Ward. He returned in 1999 as OSU’s director of player operations.

“It’s been quite a while since my last one,” Folmar said jokingly. “Hopefully it’s not quite as long after this one, too.

“We’re just gonna embrace the moment and enjoy the opportunity.”

Still, the electric environment in the stands of Charles Schwab Field will outweigh any that Folmar’s team competed in through 63 games this season, including the Stillwater Regional and last weekend in the Eugene (Oregon) Super Regional. The Golden Eagles have competed in challenging atmospheres previously and they won’t change their approach going into the CWS.

“If you can handle (the pressure) in Stillwater against three really good clubs, I think we’re gonna be fine,” Folmar said. “More importantly if you can handle the environment we did in Eugene (Oregon), which was extremely difficult, I think we’ll be just fine. I just think the maturity of this team will shine through and the leadership of this group will shine through.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Photos: OSU defeats ORU in college baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball ORU vs OSU Baseball