From Australia to Oklahoma: Thunder rookie Josh Giddey glad to be near sister Hannah, who plays for ORU

After growing up on the other side of the globe in Australia, Hannah and Josh Giddey are playing basketball in Oklahoma, roughly 100 miles from each other.
Hannah, the older sibling by 18 months, is a sophomore forward at Oral Roberts University. Josh, who turned 19 this week, is a 6-foot-8 rookie point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder and the youngest player in the NBA.
“I still can’t believe he’s in Oklahoma with me, literally an hour and half down the road from me,” Hannah said. “It’s been perfect.”
Josh, who tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Thunder’s 113-107 preseason loss to Denver in overtime Thursday night at the BOK Center, was taken sixth overall by Oklahoma City in this year’s draft.
“We were joking about this before the draft, that we would all be in Oklahoma — and it actually happened,” Josh said. “Having no family here and being from the other side of the world, it’s good to have Hannah down the road and I can see her whenever I want, really.”
With parents Warrick and Kim Giddey having played professionally in Australia in the NBL and WNBL, basketball was a big part of Hannah’s and Josh’s upbringing.
“Growing up, we were always in the backyard playing basketball, playing one-on-one, playing games against each other,” Hannah said. “It was competitive growing up. I was always taller than him and then he grew when we got to like 13 or 14. He just shot off and he was bigger than me.”
Playing basketball wasn’t mandatory in their family, which also includes two younger sisters. Hannah quit in the fifth grade, then took it up again in high school and fell back in love with the game.
“During that period that I didn’t play, I was always at Josh’s games,” she said. “I did not miss a game. Every Friday night, I was there. I was watching him play or I was watching my younger sisters play. I think watching him I realized that I actually did miss it a lot.”
Hannah’s first trip to the US was for basketball, visiting Texas on a tour with other Australians. She was a late addition, asked three days beforehand because of an injury to another player. She wasn’t planning to play college basketball, but an ORU assistant saw two of her games and ultimately those plans changed.
“The last thing I was expecting was the college offer and I got it,” she said. “It really made me think, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m not going to have this chance again, so I took it.”
While Hannah was a freshman who appeared in a dozen games last season with one start, Josh was playing professionally in Australia, averaging more than seven assists and rebounds per game in addition to 10 points. He declared for the draft in April as a projected lottery pick, but landing in Oklahoma City seemed unlikely.
“I was definitely hoping that he was going to get picked up by the Thunder, but I didn’t really think he would,” Hannah said. “I don’t think anyone in my family thought that could be an option because we had other teams we thought he might be going to, but as it got closer and we realized it could be an option we were really excited.
“I was trying not to get too excited about it because at the end of the day, I didn’t care what team he went to as long as he was getting drafted. But once we found that he was going to Oklahoma, that was crazy.”
In addition to his silky-smooth handles, Josh combines court vision, elite passing and high basketball IQ. His size makes him difficult to defend, and he is a triple-double threat because of his rebounding ability.
“His intelligence and feel and instincts, I think it makes a lot of sense when you look at the way he came up,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “He comes from a basketball family. He was around the game.
“There’s great passion for basketball in Australia that he was exposed to as a young age. There’s great pride in the national team there that he’s been involved with from a very young age. I think that certainly helps. I think that’s a huge part of who he is as a player and as a person.”
Hannah, who at 6-2 also is a skilled rebounder and a shot-blocker, was at the BOK Center for Thursday’s preseason finale, and she will make the drive down the Turner Turnpike for many of her brother’s home games.
“I love watching him play,” Hannah said. “I always have loved watching him play. Being in Tulsa, really close to him, I get to go to his games and see him out there.”
For Josh, it’s the same feeling of excitement watching his sister play. He plans to be at the Mabee Center for as many games as his schedule allows.
“That’s obviously her dream to get to Division I and I enjoy watching her,” Josh said. “She’s similar to me — she’s smart and she loves passing the ball. It’s a proud moment to watch her on the floor.”