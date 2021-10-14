From Australia to Oklahoma: Thunder rookie Josh Giddey glad to be near sister Hannah, who plays for ORU

“I was definitely hoping that he was going to get picked up by the Thunder, but I didn’t really think he would,” Hannah said. “I don’t think anyone in my family thought that could be an option because we had other teams we thought he might be going to, but as it got closer and we realized it could be an option we were really excited.

“I was trying not to get too excited about it because at the end of the day, I didn’t care what team he went to as long as he was getting drafted. But once we found that he was going to Oklahoma, that was crazy.”

In addition to his silky-smooth handles, Josh combines court vision, elite passing and high basketball IQ. His size makes him difficult to defend, and he is a triple-double threat because of his rebounding ability.

“His intelligence and feel and instincts, I think it makes a lot of sense when you look at the way he came up,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “He comes from a basketball family. He was around the game.

“There’s great passion for basketball in Australia that he was exposed to as a young age. There’s great pride in the national team there that he’s been involved with from a very young age. I think that certainly helps. I think that’s a huge part of who he is as a player and as a person.”