Former BTW guard Trey Phipps transferring to ORU

Former Booker T. Washington standout Trey Phipps has found his new college home, and it will be where he scored 42 points to lead the Hornets to the Class 6A state championship in 2019.

Phipps, a sharp-shooting guard listed at 6-foot-2, announced his decision to transfer to Oral Roberts on Wednesday night, tweeting an image of himself in a Golden Eagles uniform with the caption "Next chapter."

"It was a pretty easy decision," Phipps said. "It's the perfect fit for me, kind of my style of basketball. I also have a really good relationship with coach (Paul) Mills. ORU was my first college offer coming out of high school, so it was the perfect fit."

In his previous chapter, Phipps spent his freshman year at Oklahoma, appearing in 16 games and scoring a total of 41 points. He entered the transfer portal a week ago and will have four seasons of eligibility left.

In high school, Phipps scored more than 1,700 points and made 337 career 3-pointers, shooting 39% from beyond the arc. He averaged 18.1 points per game during a stellar senior year and was the MVP of the 2019 state tournament at the Mabee Center.