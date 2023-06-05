Connor Vanover, who was Oral Roberts' leading rebounder last season, announced Sunday on Twitter that he will transfer to Missouri for his sixth college year.

The 7-foot-5 Vanover enjoyed his best college season in his one year at ORU as he averaged 7.2 rebounds and was the second-leading scorer at 12.7 points to help the Golden Eagles post a 30-5 record and win the Summit League. He also was second in the nation in blocked shots at 3.2 per game.

Vanover entered the transfer portal May 3. This will be Vanover's second stint in the SEC after spending three years at Arkansas in between a season each at California and ORU.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.