VERMILLION, S.D. -- Connor Vanover snapped out of a shooting slump with 19 points to lead Oral Roberts past South Dakota 82-70 on Thursday night at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The 7-foot-5 Vanover was 8-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-2 on 3s. He entered the game averaging only 7.5 points over his previous six games.

ORU (26-4, 17-0 Summit League) extended its winning streak to 13.

The Golden Eagles led the entire game, and by as much as 27 -- 76-49 after Patrick Mwamba's layup with 8:13 left. But South Dakota then went on a 17-3 run, cutting its deficit to 79-66 with only 1:09 left. ORU's lone basket during the final eight minutes was Max Abmas' 3 with 5:29 remaining.

Kareem Thompson scored 12 in the first half to help ORU take a 39-29 lead into intermission.

Abmas had 18 points to lift him to 2,745 in his career -- 28 away from Caleb Green for No. 3 on ORU's all-time points list.

ORU was 7-of-14 on 3s in the second half after going 3-of-17 in the first.

Tasos Kamateros (11-18, 6-11) led South Dakota with 20 points and nine rebounds.

ORAL ROBERTS 82,

SOUTH DAKOTA 70

Oral Roberts 39 43 — 82

South Dakota 29 41 — 70

ORAL ROBERTS (26-4): Vanover 8-10 2-2 19, Thompson 5-8 4-5 16, Abmas 7-17 2-2 18, Jurgens 6-12 0-0 15, McBride 2-5 0-0 4, Mwamba 2-8 2-2 6, Phipps 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 1-2 1, Weaver 0-2 0-0 0, Clover 0-0 0-0 0, Amboree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 10-12 82.

SOUTH DAKOTA (11-18): Kamateros 8-11 1-1 20, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Perrott-Hunt 6-17 0-0 14, Plitzuweit 6-10 0-0 16 Archambault 1-8 0-0 2, Bruns 3-8 0-0 7, Burchill 2-5 2-2 7, Branch 1-1 0-0 3, Coleman 0-2 1-2 1, Kutcher 0-0 0-0 0, Kandolin 0-0 0-0 0. Brostrom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 4-5 70.

3-Point Goals: South Dakota 12-28 (Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Archambault 0-4, Plitzuweit 4-7, Bruns 1-4, Branch 1-1, Kamateros 3-4, Burchill 1-2), Oral Roberts 10-31 (Abmas 2-10, Vanover 2-2, Thompson 2-2, McBride 0-2, Phipps 0-1, Jurgens 3-8, Mwamba 1-4, Weaver 0-2). Rebounds: South Dakota 37 (Kamateros 9), Oral Roberts 34 (Jurgens 10). Assists: South Dakota 15 (Plitzuweit 4), Oral Roberts 16 (Abmas, Thompson 4). Total Fouls: South Dakota 16, Oral Roberts 14. Fouled out: None. A: 1,813.