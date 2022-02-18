Conference imposes equitable penalties to ORU, NDSU after conflict

The Summit League announced disciplinary actions against the Oral Roberts and North Dakota State men’s basketball programs on Friday in response to a physical altercation that involved coaches, staffs and players from both teams following ORU's 77-59 road loss Thursday night.
Decisions against ORU were made by the Summit League “following a full review of the situation and pursuant to the policy on unsportsmanlike conduct:”
• A letter of reprimand and a maximum fine of $5,000 to ORU coach Paul Mills and N.D. State coach Dave Richman.
• Half-game suspensions for ORU's Elijah Lufile and Jamie Bergens to be served during the first half of ORU’s Saturday game at North Dakota.
• Half-game suspensions for N.D. State's Boden Skunberg and Grant Nelson to be served during the first half of N.D. State's Saturday home game against Kansas City.
A last-second dunk resulted in words being exchanged & a scuffle between @ORUMBB & NDSU during the postgame handshake.— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) February 18, 2022
Paul Mills exchanged words with NDSU coaches and players.
Elijah Lufile was involved in the scuffle and had to be restrained from re-entering the fray. pic.twitter.com/Q5ZcHFD32D
"The Summit League and its member institutions have a shared responsibility to ensure sportsmanship standards are followed at all times,” Summit League Commissioner-elect John Fenton said. “Unfortunately, the incident following the ORU-NDSU game on Feb. 17 fell well short of our conduct expectations for coaches, staff and student-athletes. The actions of all those involved do not reflect our shared values or meet conduct standards that we have in place for our members.”
Fines issued to coaches will contribute to "student-athlete initiatives specific to diversity and inclusion and mental health awareness," the Summit League said in a release.
Mills was not available for comment due to "travel (Friday) and practice," the university said, but he released a statement from his personal Twitter account Thursday night:
"I am very saddened about what transpired at the conclusion of our game tonight v. NDSU. ORU nor NDSU want to be represented in a negative light. Dave Richman & I have spoken & I have the utmost respect for the Bison program. Congratulations to the Bison on a dominant performance."
The incident occurred during post-game handshakes after Mills exchanged dialogue with Richman and Skunberg, the content of which was not specified in the release, while being restrained by ORU Director of Player Development Iain Laymon.
Video of the fight pic.twitter.com/gIY8UDbHQy— Jacob Von Bergen (@Jvonbeezy) February 18, 2022
The scuffle evolved as both teams engaged each other near half-court with Lufile near the epicenter of the altercation. Lufile was removed from the fray by teammates before emerging from the far side of ORU's crowd, appearing to pursue an unspecified member or members of N.D. State's team before being corralled by Deshang Weaver and other team members.
ORU and N.D. State released a joint statement regarding the incident:
“The events that unfolded at the end of our basketball game on Feb. 17 were failures by both programs to display the Summit League’s and our expected sportsmanship standards. We apologize and take responsibility for not upholding these values and expectations.
"Moving forward, we are committed to appropriate and respectful sportsmanlike behavior within competition.”
Following Isaac McBride's last 3-pointer of the night with less than 30 seconds to go, the Golden Eagles pressed N.D. State's in-bounds play. The Bison were able to quickly advance the ball down the floor to an open player, who sank an uncontested layup. Moments later, an N.D. State player trailed and swiped the ball out of Max Abmas's hands before advancing back toward ORU's basket. He added a post-buzzer dunk to emphasize N.D. State's 18-point win seconds before the post-game altercation during salutations.
Thursday's loss dropped ORU to third in Summit League standings behind N.D. State and clinched the top spot for South Dakota State, which is undefeated in conference play.
N.D. State, the only conference foe with two wins against the Golden Eagles, defeated ORU in Tulsa on Jan. 22 after Sam Griesel knocked down a go-ahead shot to put the Bison ahead.
ORU plays North Dakota on the road Saturday at 1 p.m.