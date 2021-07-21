College basketball: ORU to host OSU on Nov. 26

After playing at Oklahoma State the past two years, Oral Roberts will host the Cowboys on Nov. 26.

The return game of a home-and-home announced last year, the matchup at the updated Mabee Center will pit teams coming off NCAA Tournament appearances. OSU prevailed by five points in each of the past two meetings.

The Cowboys lead the series 18-5 but haven't visited ORU since Jan. 29, 1997, when the Golden Eagles won 71-60. The teams, separated by 79 miles, also played a neutral-site game in Oklahoma City in 2007, with ORU winning 74-59.

