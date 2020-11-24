College basketball 2020-21: Breaking down the ORU men

Three storylines
ORU on the rise
It wasn’t long ago that ORU posted an 8-22 season and missed the Summit League Tournament in 2016-17. That was followed by a pair of 11-21 seasons. But the Golden Eagles posted a 17-14 campaign last season. Other coaches in the Summit League took notice. Now the Golden Eagles are projected to finish second in the league behind South Dakota State. Luckily for ORU, with the way the Summit League schedule was drawn up this season, both games against South Dakota State are at the Mabee Center.
Just get to 13 games
The NCAA set the bar at postseason qualification at 13 games this season, and that’s likely the ultimate goal for any team out there. ORU’s schedule currently includes nine non-conference games and 16 Summit League games, but if college basketball is anything like college football then there are bound to be postponements and cancellations along the way. That’s just how things go during a pandemic.
A third option
With Emmanuel Nzekewsi still in the mix last season, it wasn’t difficult to identify ORU’s scoring options. It was Nzekwesi, Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas and Deondre Burns. Nzekwesi and Burns are gone and Obanor and Abmas will need someone to step up as a third scoring option to spead the court. If he’s able to perform like he did before redshirting last season, that could end up being DJ Weaver. Six-foot-6 sophomore guard Kareem Thompson could be the scoring option the Golden Eagles need to alleviate pressure on everyone else.
Three players to watch
Kevin Obanor
The 6-foot-8 forward from Houston posted 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season, alongside Emmanuel Nzekwesi on the front line. “I think Kevin will be a lot more comfortable because he has a lot more shooters around him this year,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “That allows him to not have to worry so much about double teams.”
Max Abmas
Sophomore guard from Rockwall, Texas, averaged 14.5 points per game last season while shooting 36 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. “Max is night and day different from his freshman to sophomore year,” Mills said. “We can move him around, and he’s much improved as a ball handler, as well as shooting off the dribble.”
Kareem Thompson
A 6-foot-6 guard who averaged 17.2 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the floor at East Central Community College last season. “He’s a 6-6 guard who can play point guard, can rebound and can shoot,” Mills said. “It’s just so rare to see that, and his rebounding ability affords a lot of different things based on his skill set.”
Three games to watch
At Oklahoma State (Dec. 8): Golden Eagles get to see what all the Cade Cunningham hype is all about.
Vs. Tulsa (Dec. 12): In the era of COVID-19, the schedule could be modified at any moment and ORU and TU could end up playing multiple times this season.
Vs. South Dakota State (Feb. 13-14): The Jackrabbits have controlled the league in recent years, but this could be the year to unseat them (and North Dakota State).
-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!