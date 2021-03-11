College baseball update: Cowboys welcome Vanderbilt to Stillwater in series between top 10 programs

Oklahoma
Record: 6-6
Looking ahead: The Sooners will have a three-game homestand against Arkansas State with games on Sunday (2 and 5:30 p.m.) and Monday (1 p.m.). There will also be a road game at Arkansas on Tuesday (5 p.m.).
Looking back: Oklahoma lost two games to Arizona and another against Dallas Baptist. It also registered wins against Missouri and UT Arlington.
Notable: Tyler Hardman (.383) and Tanner Tredaway (.313) lead the offense. … Conor McKenna has hit four home runs this season. He also has 11 RBIs. … Jimmy Crooks is second on the team with 10 RBIs. … Braden Carmichael is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA. He also has 11 strikeouts.
Oklahoma State
Record: 10-0-1
Looking ahead: The No. 9 Cowboys have a three-game home series scheduled against No. 2 Vanderbilt with games on Friday (6 p.m.),Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.). OSU will play UL Monroe in Arlington at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Looking back: OSU beat Grand Canyon twice and tied a Sunday game due to a travel curfew for the visitors. It was the Cowboys’ first tie since the 2018 season. OSU beat Oral Roberts 5-0 on Tuesday.
Notable: Oklahoma State’s 9-0 start is the best under Josh Holliday. … Parker Scott is 3-0 with a 1.06 ERA, while Justin Campbell is 2-0 with a 0.53 ERA. He has 32 strikeouts. … Jake Thompson (.364) leads OSU in batting average.
Oral Roberts
Record: 4-8
Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles will play four consecutive road games this week beginning with a three-game weekend series at Dallas Baptist and a Tuesday contest at Missouri State.
Looking back: ORU took two of three games at LSU last weekend and dropped a 5-0 decision to visiting Oklahoma State.
Notable: Caleb Denny (13) and Ryan Cash (11) have combined for 24 of the Golden Eagles’ 56 RBIs this season. … Cash has a team-high five doubles. … Tanner Rogen is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA. … Isaac Coffey has struck out 21 batters, best on the roster.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World