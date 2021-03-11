College baseball update: Cowboys welcome Vanderbilt to Stillwater in series between top 10 programs

Oklahoma

Record: 6-6

Looking ahead: The Sooners will have a three-game homestand against Arkansas State with games on Sunday (2 and 5:30 p.m.) and Monday (1 p.m.). There will also be a road game at Arkansas on Tuesday (5 p.m.).

Looking back: Oklahoma lost two games to Arizona and another against Dallas Baptist. It also registered wins against Missouri and UT Arlington.

Notable: Tyler Hardman (.383) and Tanner Tredaway (.313) lead the offense. … Conor McKenna has hit four home runs this season. He also has 11 RBIs. … Jimmy Crooks is second on the team with 10 RBIs. … Braden Carmichael is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA. He also has 11 strikeouts.

Oklahoma State

Record: 10-0-1

Looking ahead: The No. 9 Cowboys have a three-game home series scheduled against No. 2 Vanderbilt with games on Friday (6 p.m.),Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.). OSU will play UL Monroe in Arlington at 6 p.m. Tuesday.