ORU

2023 record: 40-11 (20-1)

Looking back: Despite an hour-long weather delay, Brooks Fowler, Cade Denton and Andrew Roach combined for the fourth shutout of the season Sunday afternoon as ORU blanked Southern Indiana, 5-0, to complete the three-game sweep on Senior Day from J.L. Johnson Stadium in Tulsa.

After the game, ORU recognized its nine seniors: Blaze Brothers, Jacob Godman, Harley Gollert, Matt Hogan, Evan Kowalski, Mac McCroskey, Jake McMurray, Justin Quinn and Roach.

Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles conclude the 2023 regular season with a three-game set Thursday-Saturday at Western Illinois.

Notable: ORU jumped four spots to No. 12 in this week's Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division I poll, released Monday. The ranking marks the first time the Golden Eagles have entered the Top 15 since 2004 ... With Sunday's victory, the Golden Eagles extended their win streak to 12 and are 30-3 in their last 33 contests ... The win was also the 40th of the season for ORU, marking the 22nd time in program history the feat has been accomplished and the first since 2017 ... The team concluded its 2023 home slate with 10 straight wins and a 23-4 mark overall.

Oklahoma

2023 record: 29-22 (10-11)

Looking back: The Sooners took their road record in 2023 above .500 (13-10) in a three-game sweep at Gonzaga in which OU outscored the hosts 33-15 during the program’s away trip of the regular season.

Kendall Pettis’ go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning Friday gave the Sooners the edge in the weekend’s opening game before OU erupted for 19 runs powered by Rocco Garza-Gongora (4-for-5, three RBI), Bryce Madron (four RBI) and Anthony Mackenzie (three-run home run) in Saturday’s middle game. The bats came alive again Sunday when the Sooners plated six runs across the first and second innings en route to a 9-1 victory.

Looking ahead: OU hosts UT Arlington Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) before a pivotal series with No. 25 Oklahoma State at L. Dale Park on the final weekend of the regular season.

The Bedlam series begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m. followed by Friday’s 6:30 p.m. start and a 4 p.m first pitch for Saturday’s finale. The Sooners enter the weekend firmly on the postseason bubble with another opportunity to boost their resume ahead at the Big 12 Championship (May 24-28). All three games of the Bedlam series will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Notable: Left-hander James Hitt (5-0) held Gonzaga to one run over 7.0 innings pitched in Sunday’s finale. The Texas Tech transfer has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his 13 appearances in 2023 … Evidence of the Sooners’ offense wake-up at Gonzaga: all 11 position players who featured in Saturday’s 19-12 win recorded a hit as OU tallied a season-high run total with a season-best 20 hits (15 singles) … Redshirt senior left-hander Braden Carmichael (6-0) allowed three runs over 6.0 innings Saturday. His 25 earned runs allowed rank fourth-best among Big 12 pitchers this spring.

Oklahoma State

Record: 35-15 (13-8)

Looking back: The Cowboys won their weekend series against Kansas State, dropping the first game 10-9 before rallying and winning 19-5 on Saturday and recording a 12-2 run-rule victory against the Wildcats to close the weekend.

Looking ahead: OSU closes the regular season with a three-game series against Oklahoma this weekend in Norman. The Cowboys and Sooners open at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, followed by a 6:30 p.m. start on Friday and close the series at 4 p.m. on Saturday. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Notable: With the two wins against KSU, the Cowboys moved into sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings ... OSU could still manage to claim a stake of the regular season title if West Virginia losses two against Texas and OSU sweeps OU this weekend ... In the past five seasons, OSU posts a 10-5 record against the Sooners.

— From Staff Reports