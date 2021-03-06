College baseball: OSU remains undefeated; LSU shuts down ORU

OSU shuts out GCU

Justin Wrobleski tossed seven innings of one-hit ball as Oklahoma State defeated Grand Canyon 3-0 on Saturday night at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater.

Wrobleski was dominant, striking out 13 and not allowing a runner past second base.

The Cowboys' Cade Cabbiness scored two runs and finished 2-for-3, while Caeden Trinkle went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Brock Mathis added a solo homer.

Brett Standlee pitched two shutout innings for his second save.

OSU (9-0) concludes its three-game series with Grand Canyon (3-7) at noon Sunday.

LSU stymies ORU

No. 8 LSU broke open the game with seven runs in the fifth inning en route to a 12-0 win against Oral Roberts Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

One day after scoring 22 runs on 18 hits to upset the Tigers, the Golden Eagles (3-7) had just six hits. Joshua Cox went 2-for-3 and Jordan Wiley went 2-for-4 to lead ORU.

Gavin Dugas was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in for LSU (9-2).

The two teams meet in the rubber match of their three-game series at 2 p.m. Sunday in Baton Rouge.

— From staff reports