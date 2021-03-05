College baseball: ORU dominates No. 8 LSU; OSU remains undefeated; OU falls to Arizona again

ORU blasts No. 8 LSU
Oral Roberts pounded out 18 hits in a 22-7 win over No. 8 LSU on Friday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The Golden Eagles (3-6) jumped out in front early with eight runs in the top of the first inning.
After LSU (8-2) got three runs back in the bottom half of the inning and four more in the second to make it an 8-7 game, ORU scored 11 runs in the top of the fourth.
Evan Kowalski came into the game in the second inning and slammed the door on LSU. Kowalski threw seven scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just two hits and walking one in picking up his first win of the season.
Ryan Cash went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, Caleb Denny was 3-for-5 with six RBIs and Jake McMurray was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
The two teams meet again Saturday at 3 p.m.
OSU continues hot start
Oklahoma State moved to 8-0 after downing Grand Canyon University 11-5 Friday at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater.
The Cowboys got six solid innings from Parker Scott (3-0), who allowed four hits while striking out seven.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand belted a three-run homer in the fourth inning to give OSU a 3-1 lead. OSU tacked on three more runs in the sixth and five in the eighth. The Cowboys managed just five hits.
The two teams meet again Saturday at 4 p.m.
Arizona pounds OU again
Arizona scored three times in the bottom of the first and led 5-0 after two innings in a 12-1 win against Oklahoma on Friday afternoon in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.
The Wildcats (8-2) outscored the Sooners (4-5) 32-14 in two games.
OU’s only run came when Jimmy Crooks doubled in Peyton Graham in the sixth inning. Graham finished 2-for-4 as OU managed eight hits. Tyler Hardman and Tanner Tredaway both went 2-for-3 for the Sooners.
“We lost the momentum in the first inning of the game, kind of got it back, and then in the sixth inning we had bases loaded with no outs and lost it again,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “We haven’t been ourselves all weekend and hopefully we can be ourselves (Saturday).”
OU continues play in Frisco on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Missouri.
— From staff reports