College baseball: ORU dominates No. 8 LSU; OSU remains undefeated; OU falls to Arizona again

ORU blasts No. 8 LSU

Oral Roberts pounded out 18 hits in a 22-7 win over No. 8 LSU on Friday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Golden Eagles (3-6) jumped out in front early with eight runs in the top of the first inning.

After LSU (8-2) got three runs back in the bottom half of the inning and four more in the second to make it an 8-7 game, ORU scored 11 runs in the top of the fourth.

Evan Kowalski came into the game in the second inning and slammed the door on LSU. Kowalski threw seven scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just two hits and walking one in picking up his first win of the season.

Ryan Cash went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, Caleb Denny was 3-for-5 with six RBIs and Jake McMurray was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

The two teams meet again Saturday at 3 p.m.

OSU continues hot start

Oklahoma State moved to 8-0 after downing Grand Canyon University 11-5 Friday at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater.

The Cowboys got six solid innings from Parker Scott (3-0), who allowed four hits while striking out seven.