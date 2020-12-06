Cold second quarter dooms ORU women in loss to Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas used a huge second quarter to turn back the Oral Roberts women's basketball team 100-59 Sunday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles (0-4) trailed 21-19 after the first quarter. But the Jayhawks (3-1) outscored ORU 39-3 in the second quarter on the strength of a 30-0 run to take control.

Freshman Tierney Coleman scored a career high 16 points to lead the Golden Eagles, who were out-rebounded by Kansas 66-25.

Kansas had six players score in double digits, led by Julie Brosseau's 25.

ORU will hold its season-opener at 7 p.m. Thursday against Tarleton State.