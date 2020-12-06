 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cold second quarter dooms ORU women in loss to Kansas

Cold second quarter dooms ORU women in loss to Kansas

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas used a huge second quarter to turn back the Oral Roberts women's basketball team 100-59 Sunday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles (0-4) trailed 21-19 after the first quarter. But the Jayhawks (3-1) outscored ORU 39-3 in the second quarter on the strength of a 30-0 run to take control.

Freshman Tierney Coleman scored a career high 16 points to lead the Golden Eagles, who were out-rebounded by Kansas 66-25.

Kansas had six players score in double digits, led by Julie Brosseau's 25.

ORU will hold its season-opener at 7 p.m. Thursday against Tarleton State.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News