Coach Paul Mills on this year's ORU team: 'My favorite team ever'

INDIANAPOLIS – Moments after Oral Roberts’ historic postseason run ended a shot short of the Elite Eight, coach Paul Mills became emotional when asked about this year’s resilient team.
“I’ll try to say this without crying, but it’s my favorite team ever,” Mills said, tearing up. “They mean a lot to me.”
The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles put the madness in March, winning seven games in a row and uniting not only the city of Tulsa but also basketball fans everywhere who were rooting for their Cinderella story.
“Even coming into the tournament, we all knew that it was bigger than us, and we wanted to represent the university to the best of our abilities,” point guard Max Abmas said. “So just the mindset we had every night coming out, just fighting with each other and just loving each other and trying to get wins and put ORU on the map.
“We know that all the alums and everybody is proud of us, so I think we did our job.”
Before upsets against No. 2 seed Ohio State and No. 7 seed Florida, most people were unaware of Abmas, Kevin Obanor and the rest of the team. They soon learned about the nation’s leading scorer, the top scoring duo and the fun-to-watch underdogs.
“I am so proud of our players, who they are as men, for how they represented this university, for how they represented their families, for how they fought for one another,” Mills said. “I’m just so thankful to be around those guys. I’ve always felt that good players and good teams teach me more than I’ve ever had the opportunity to teach them, and that was obviously the case this year.”
After dropping five nonconference games to would-be tournament teams and finishing fourth in the Summit League, ORU prevailed in three games in three days in its conference tournament to make the program’s first NCAA Tournament since 2008.
What followed were three matchups in which the Golden Eagles were projected to lose by double digits. Fueled by their coach’s confidence in them, Abmas and Obanor teamed up to take down Ohio State and Florida by three points apiece for ORU’s first NCAA Tournament wins since 1974.
Against No. 3 seed Arkansas in Saturday night’s regional final, a 12-point lead evaporated in the second half. The Razorbacks went up four in the closing minutes before a late push put ORU in front with 1:48 left.
After Davonte Davis knocked down the go-ahead jumper for Arkansas with 3.1 seconds to go, Abmas managed to get a good look at the buzzer for what would have been the winning 3-pointer. It hit the rim and ended an unexpected but memorable ride.
“You’re obviously disappointed in the game, but you’re proud of your players and just how they rally and how they fight and going through the ups and downs that a year like this brings, especially with COVID,” Mills said. “I think anytime you’re around a group of young men like that you’re really sad when it ends, so this will linger with me for a while. Usually postseason depression, if you talk to coaches, is real. This stuff takes a while in order to get over, but I’m just so proud of who they are as men.”
This March showed what ORU is capable of, raising the bar for next season if all of the key pieces return.
“All the work we put in all season, all the adversity we faced – at the end of the day, nobody thought we would be here,” Abmas said. “So just to see all the guys (come together) and see everything we accomplished, it’s definitely … something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”