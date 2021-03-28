Coach Paul Mills on this year's ORU team: 'My favorite team ever'

INDIANAPOLIS – Moments after Oral Roberts’ historic postseason run ended a shot short of the Elite Eight, coach Paul Mills became emotional when asked about this year’s resilient team.

“I’ll try to say this without crying, but it’s my favorite team ever,” Mills said, tearing up. “They mean a lot to me.”

The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles put the madness in March, winning seven games in a row and uniting not only the city of Tulsa but also basketball fans everywhere who were rooting for their Cinderella story.

“Even coming into the tournament, we all knew that it was bigger than us, and we wanted to represent the university to the best of our abilities,” point guard Max Abmas said. “So just the mindset we had every night coming out, just fighting with each other and just loving each other and trying to get wins and put ORU on the map.

“We know that all the alums and everybody is proud of us, so I think we did our job.”

Before upsets against No. 2 seed Ohio State and No. 7 seed Florida, most people were unaware of Abmas, Kevin Obanor and the rest of the team. They soon learned about the nation’s leading scorer, the top scoring duo and the fun-to-watch underdogs.