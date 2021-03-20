 Skip to main content
Circle Cinema screening documentary about former ORU coach Ken Trickey

Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts (left) speaks with coach Ken Trickey during the 1974 NCAA tournament games at Oral Roberts University.

 Tulsa World file photo

As a result of Oral Roberts' first-round NCAA Tournament win, Circle Cinema is screening a documentary about former coach Ken Trickey.

The film, "Praise the Lord, and Pass Me the Ball," is playing twice a day through Thursday. Tickets are available at CircleCinema.org.

Trickey came to ORU in 1969, bringing an innovative high-scoring offense that flourished and culminated with an Elite Eight run in 1974. Before Friday's win over Ohio State, that was the last NCAA Tournament victory in program history.

"Praise the Lord, and Pass Me the Ball" chronicles Trickey's legacy, the impact he made on the players and his friendship with Oral Roberts. The film is produced by two of Trickey's children, Kay Herring and Ken Trickey Jr., through Trickey Productions LLC.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

