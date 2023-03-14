Starting in preseason practice, Paul Mills begins preparing his Oral Roberts team for the postseason.

He repeatedly flashes a graphic that lists what areas of focus will lead to playing in the NCAA Tournament on college basketball’s biggest stage: shot selection, turnovers, rebounding, defending without fouling, communication and effort.

“Since the moment we stepped on campus, every single practice we’ve done has been geared toward March,” center Connor Vanover said. “That’s been the real emphasis. Starting at the beginning of the year up to now, every game we’ve played has been leading up to here.”

Combined those ingredients with talent and experience, the Golden Eagles are peaking in March, having won 17 games in a row. They have 30 wins and four losses, all on the road against teams that made the NCAA Tournament or NIT.

“Before the season even started, we came together and had one common goal — to win a conference championship and get back to the NCAA Tournament,” point guard Max Abmas said. “To be in this position, we want to take full advantage of it.

“The goal wasn’t just to get here; we want to win multiple games in March. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Ahead of ORU’s first-round game against Duke in Orlando, Florida, here’s a closer look at what has gotten the team there.

Shot selection

The goal is to record more than one point per possession on average, and doing that requires shooting better than 33% on 3s and 50% on 2s.

“Shot selection matters,” coach Paul Mills said. “You have to take the right kind of shots.”

ORU has consistently done that, ranking third nationally in points per game (84.2), 25th in field-goal percentage (.479) and 45th in 3-point field-goal percentage (.369). In effective field-goal percentage, which factors 3s counting more than 2s, the team ranks 10th (.564).

Turnovers

Taking care of the ball has been one of the keys for ORU's success, with point guard Max Abmas leading the way and a variety of skilled perimeter players contributing to that.

The team averages 9.4 turnovers per game, ranking fifth nationally. In assist-to-turnover ratio, ORU is seventh (1.58).

The Golden Eagles also force close to 13 turnovers per game and rank 23rd in turnover margin (3.4).

Rebounding

Adding 7-foot-5 big man Connor Vanover has helped limit opponent opportunities. ORU ranks 10th in defensive rebounding (28.1).

Vanover averages 7.2 rebounds, but it's been a collective effort with five players contributing at least four rebounds per game. Kareem Thompson (5.7) and Patrick Mwamba (5.5) have been crucial to that.

Not fouling

Under Mills, the Golden Eagles have excelled at defending without being whistled for fouls. They are second nationally in fewest fouls (13.1 per game) and have had a player foul out only three times this season.

Vanover has been at the center of this, collecting 107 blocks — the most in a season in program history — while avoiding foul trouble. He's reached four fouls only twice and never fouled out.

Intangibles

Communication and effort are priorities for any Mills-coached team. This group is uniquely positioned for both, having a veteran group that feels at ease on the court together.

ORU also knows what sort of effort is required to win in March, with four players from the 2021 Sweet Sixteen team and two additional ones who have played in the NCAA Tournament with other teams (Vanover at Arkansas and Trey Phipps at Oklahoma).