Bixby's Gentry Baldwin commits to ORU basketball, joining sister as Golden Eagle athlete

Bixby senior Gentry Baldwin will be the second Baldwin sister to become an Oral Roberts University student-athlete.

Gentry committed to play basketball at ORU last week. Riley Baldwin is a junior defender on ORU’s soccer team.

“I’m beyond excited. This is something that she (Gentry) has dreamed of for a while and worked so hard to get,” Riley Baldwin said. “I’m just beyond proud of her and can’t wait to represent the same colors as her.”

Gentry had wanted to play at ORU since she was a freshman in high school. She said playing at the same school as Riley was a “big part of her decision.”

“That (ORU) has kind of been my target school,” Gentry said. “When she (Riley) started playing soccer there, it just lifted it up even more.”

“Her (Gentry) committing here was definitely something that she truly wanted, so it didn’t that that much encouraging on my end,” Riley said. “But I do believe I played a big part in her taking that offer.”

First-year coach Kelsi Musick and her staff offered Gentry on Aug. 22. Baldwin committed two days later.

“I knew if I got the offer from this school that that’s where I wanted to go,” Riley said.

During her introductory press conference, Musick noted her in-state recruiting success at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She started five in-state signees in the Division II championship game in 2019.

“I think there’s a lot of amazing talent here in Oklahoma, and I definitely want to keep it here,” Musick said April 22.

Musick is not permitted by the NCAA to discuss prospects with media before they sign. The early signing period begins Nov. 10.

“The whole coaching staff is absolutely phenomenal,” Riley said. “I’ve watched them coach at SWOSU and I just like their style, all their personalities. … I think it’s going to be a great fit.”