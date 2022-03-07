Bison thrash ORU men in Summit semis, end Golden Eagles' NCAA hopes

The Oral Roberts men's basketball team lost 92-72 Monday night to North Dakota State in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, ending ORU's bid to repeat as conference champions.

The loss also effectively ended the Golden Eagles' chance to appear in a second consecutive NCAA Tournament from the one-bid Summit League.

North Dakota State will play South Dakota State Tuesday night to determine the conference champion in a winner-take-all match for the league's automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.

N.D. State shot 60% from the field to ORU's 26%. Sam Griesel produced 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Bison.

Max Abmas led the Golden Eagles with 28 points. Issac McBride trailed with 19. Elijah Lufile was held scoreless by N.D. State's defense.

N.D. STATE 92, ORU 72

ORAL ROBERTS (19-12): Lacis 1-6 0-1 3, Lufile 0-3 0-0 0, Abmas 11-23 2-3 28, McBride 7-18 2-2 19, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Jurgens 2-7 2-4 6, Weaver 1-5 0-0 3, Phipps 1-6 3-4 5, Herron 0-0 0-0 0, Bergens 2-2 0-0 5, Clover 0-0 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0, Plet 0-0 0-0 0, Tekavcic 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-73 9-14 72.

N. DAKOTA ST. (23-9): Kreuser 5-11 5-7 16, Nelson 9-11 2-2 20, Cook 3-7 1-2 8, Eady 3-5 2-3 8, Griesel 12-18 1-4 26, Skunberg 2-3 0-0 6, Harden-Hayes 1-3 0-0 2, Morgan 2-3 0-0 4, Guy 0-1 0-0 0, Kallman 0-0 0-0 0, Streit 0-0 0-0 0, Haman 0-0 0-0 0, Rada 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-63 11-18 92.

Halftime: NDSU 48-39. 3-Point Goals: ORU 11-31 (Abmas 4-10, McBride 3-6, Bergens 1-1, Tekavcic 1-1, Weaver 1-4, Lacis 1-5, Jurgens 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Phipps 0-2), NDSU 5-12 (Skunberg 2-2, Cook 1-2, Griesel 1-2, Kreuser 1-2, Eady 0-1, Guy 0-1, Harden-Hayes 0-1, Nelson 0-1). Rebounds: ORU 34 (Lacis 10), NDSU 40 (Griesel 9). Assists: ORU 4 (Abmas, McBride, Jurgens, Lawrence 1), NDSU 15 (Griesel 8). Total Fouls: ORU 14, NDSU 13.

