Bill Haisten: What a game and what a run for ORU, the NCAA Tournament’s most interesting team

As Jack Buck’s voice rings in my head (“I can’t believe what I just saw!”), Oral Roberts and Arkansas just provided 2½ hours of some of the more beautiful, dramatic basketball I’ve seen in a long time.

It was unbelievable that Oral Roberts would upset Ohio State and then Florida last week, and now I’m trying to process a 72-70 Razorback victory in Indianapolis.

ORU already had been historically successful in getting to the Sweet Sixteen level of the NCAA Tournament, and in Saturday’s Sweet Sixteen battle the Golden Eagles were agonizingly close to even more history.

If Max Abmas’ 3-point attempt had been good, ORU would have become the first 15 seed ever to punch a ticket to the Elite Eight.

What a game. The Razorbacks advanced to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1995. Devonte Davis is a big-time freshman for Arkansas, and it was his big-time, mid-range bucket with 3.1 seconds left that made the difference.

At the end, Abmas sprinted into a fairly nice 3-point attempt from the right wing. It looked great when it left his hands and as it began its descent to the rim, but, as the final buzzer sounded, the ball caught too much iron. The most important bounce of the season went Arkansas’ way.