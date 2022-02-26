Bill Haisten: Tubby memories should compel TU to apply urgency to a basketball fix

Before Nolan Richardson won a national title at Arkansas, he coached at TU in 1980-85. Before Bill Self won a national title at Kansas, he coached at TU in 1997-2000. They are among the most important figures in Tulsa sports history, and both have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

As the only coach to twice take the Golden Hurricane to the Sweet Sixteen, and for having supercharged the city while positioning TU for the best 10-year period in program history, Smith also is among the most important of all Tulsa sports figures.

Might Tubby become the third former TU coach to gain membership in the Naismith Hall of Fame? It seems inevitable.

Having been a major-college head coach at TU, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Memphis and High Point, Smith finished with 642 wins (only 22 fewer than John Wooden’s total). Smith has more wins than Kelvin Sampson, Billy Tubbs and Phi Slama Jama coach Guy V. Lewis.

Georgetown legend John Thompson celebrated one national title and recorded 596 victories, and he’s in the Naismith Hall of Fame. Smith’s credentials are essentially the same.