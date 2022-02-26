Bill Haisten: Tubby memories should compel TU to apply urgency to a basketball fix

Hopefully, the 2021-22 college basketball season is an Oklahoma anomaly. By sundown on Saturday, the OU Sooners, OSU Cowboys and Tulsa Golden Hurricane were a combined 14-34 in conference play.
Instead of dwelling on the misery of today, let’s commit a few paragraphs to a celebration of Tubby Smith’s career.
His life-changing victories occurred in 1994, when, as a 12 seed, his Golden Hurricane shocked UCLA and rocked Oklahoma State in NCAA Tournament games played in Oklahoma City; and in the 1998 Final Four with his first Kentucky team.
In a semifinal contest, Kentucky defeated Stanford by one point in overtime. In the championship game, the Wildcats recovered from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Utah 78-69.
After Tulsa’s 1994 surge to the Sweet Sixteen, Smith became universally known. After he got a national title at Kentucky, he was considered college basketball royalty.
Two weeks ago, Smith announced his retirement from the head-coaching position at his alma mater, High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. It has been reported that the 70-year-old Smith twice has battled COVID-19, so he decided to step aside.
His successor: his son and assistant coach G.G. Smith, who is remembered by Tulsa basketball people for having been a Cascia Hall student-athlete. This might knock the breath out of those who do remember G.G. Smith: He now is 45 years old.
Before Nolan Richardson won a national title at Arkansas, he coached at TU in 1980-85. Before Bill Self won a national title at Kansas, he coached at TU in 1997-2000. They are among the most important figures in Tulsa sports history, and both have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
As the only coach to twice take the Golden Hurricane to the Sweet Sixteen, and for having supercharged the city while positioning TU for the best 10-year period in program history, Smith also is among the most important of all Tulsa sports figures.
Might Tubby become the third former TU coach to gain membership in the Naismith Hall of Fame? It seems inevitable.
Having been a major-college head coach at TU, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Memphis and High Point, Smith finished with 642 wins (only 22 fewer than John Wooden’s total). Smith has more wins than Kelvin Sampson, Billy Tubbs and Phi Slama Jama coach Guy V. Lewis.
Georgetown legend John Thompson celebrated one national title and recorded 596 victories, and he’s in the Naismith Hall of Fame. Smith’s credentials are essentially the same.
Smith was the conference Coach of the Year in the Missouri Valley (1994 and 1995), in the SEC (in 1998, 2003 and 2005) and in the Big 12 (2016 at Texas Tech). Only five coaches needed no more than 15 seasons to reach the 365-win mark: Nolan Richardson, Roy Williams, Jim Boeheim, Denny Crum and Tubby Smith.
Richardson, Smith and Self flourished at TU, and Richardson and Smith did it before there was a Reynolds Center. In 2000, Self’s 32-win team nearly advanced to the Final Four.
If there was a pinnacle for state-of-Oklahoma basketball success, it was the 1990s. If you extend the Tulsa-area sports territory to Northwest Arkansas, that decade was the best of times for basketball.
OU was consistently good. Oklahoma State was consistently very good (and rolled to the 1995 Final Four). Arkansas made three runs to the Final Four (and beat Duke for the national title).
With regard to unprecedented program achievement, however, TU raised its bar to a previously unimaginable level. It wasn’t magical or a fluke. It resulted from solid coaching, solid recruiting and player development, and sensational play at the point guard position.
From new University of Tulsa President Brad Carson, from athletic director Rick Dickson and from coach Frank Haith, there should be a heightened urgency to fix Golden Hurricane basketball. The status quo is broken.
The first step in a rebuild process would be the reestablishment of local relevance. In that regard, the TU program currently has been lapped by the Oral Roberts University program.
If you’ve attended games in the Reynolds Center and the Mabee Center this season, then you know.
When you see 852 ORU students in the Mabee Center (as was the case for the South Dakota State-ORU spectacle on Thursday) and fewer than 20 kids in the Reynolds Center student section (as was the case for the recent East Carolina-TU game), then you know.
With Saturday’s 64-59 loss at East Carolina, the Golden Hurricane is 9-18 overall and 3-13 in the American Athletic Conference. As was mentioned in a column a few days ago, TU’s current home-game attendance figures are the program’s worst in 42 years.
High Point plays its home games on Tubby & Donna Smith Court. Nearly 50 years ago at High Point, Tubby was an all-conference basketball athlete and his girlfriend/future wife was the homecoming queen. He is a legend there and a legend here in Tulsa. His path to Naismith Hall of Fame candidacy began at 11th and Harvard.
In 2024, there is the 30th anniversary of TU’s UCLA-and-OSU conquests in the NCAA Tournament. The best possible tribute to Smith and his 1994 team would be a 2024 Hurricane basketball team that has respectable attendance figures because it’s competitive, fun to watch and has some Oklahoma playmakers on the roster.