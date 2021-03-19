Bill Haisten: The ORU shocker – a conquest of Ohio State and the biggest win in program history

At Oral Roberts University, there are “Expect a Miracle” messages painted on the Mabee Center basketball court.

When time expired on one of the greatest upsets in NCAA Tournament history — ORU’s 75-72 overtime conquest of Ohio State on Friday — Turner/CBS play-by-play man Ian Eagle shouted, “Expect the unexpected!”

Paul Mills and his Golden Eagle players may not consider this to have been miraculous or totally unexpected, but everybody else does. This was crazy, inspirational and historic.

You always hear the “David and Goliath” reference when a 17-point underdog does something like this, but you’ll never get a more “David and Goliath” scenario than “little bitty ORU,” as Mills calls it, squaring up against gigantic-in-every-sense Ohio State University.

As each of these Golden Eagle players was on the floor for all 45 minutes of the game, and as they combined for 59 points and unbelievably clutch playmaking, Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas carried ORU to its first NCAA Tournament win since 1974 and the most significant victory overall in the program’s 56-year history.