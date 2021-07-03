Bill Haisten: The NBA draft or another ORU season? Max Abmas’ big decision is upcoming

“Right now, I’m just focused on killing those (upcoming) workouts,” Abmas said. “The decision won’t be made before Wednesday.”

At official measurements of 5-10½ and 162 pounds, Abmas was the smallest NBA combine participant. He also was among the fastest. The same speed used to blow past Power Five defenders in the NCAA Tournament — it served Abmas well also at the combine, but he struggled to make shots during scrimmages.

NBA general managers won’t make decisions based on one sub-par afternoon of shooting. Abmas knows the NBA people are interested in his speed, long-range shooting and playmaking, but what he lacks is the clarity of knowing whether that interest results in a first-round selection.

Most mock drafts have him being taken at various points in the second round.

In March, Mills said he would insist on Abmas making the jump to the NBA if there were an assurance that he would be a first-round selection. For first-round picks, 100% of their rookie-contract money is guaranteed. For some second-round picks, it’s well below 100%.

A player taken at 35th overall — five picks into the second round — will do pretty well on rookie money and guaranteed money. A player taken at 45 or beyond doesn’t get the same level of immediate income or security.