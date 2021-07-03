Bill Haisten: The NBA draft or another ORU season? Max Abmas’ big decision is upcoming

At each stop during his exciting and exhausting tour of NBA cities, Oral Roberts breakout star Max Abmas was treated to world-class food.
For a workout and a meeting with Thunder general manager Sam Presti and his staff, Abmas was in Oklahoma City on Thursday.
“We had Mexican food that night,” Abmas told the Tulsa World. “Really, really good Mexican food.”
Last season’s NCAA Division I scoring leader with a 24.5-point average, Abmas is in Toronto on Monday, so he can expect to dine at one of that city’s finest restaurants.
He’s in New Orleans on Tuesday, and there’s no better food town than New Orleans.
On Saturday, after having been stuck in the OKC airport for eight hours on Friday, Abmas decompressed at his family’s home in the Dallas area. None of the classy meals served in Chicago, New York or Atlanta were as satisfying as what he had at his family dinner table: his mom’s homemade macaroni and cheese.
“It’s so nice to sleep in my own bed here at home, but I travel again on Sunday,” Abmas said. “It’s a grind for sure, and traveling through different time zones makes it more difficult.
“At the same time, this is something I’ve always dreamed of. I’m just trying to enjoy every opportunity.”
On Wednesday, Abmas visits Philadelphia. After spending most of that day at the 76ers’ facility, he’ll have about four hours to make the biggest decision of his life so far: whether to remain available for the July 29 NBA draft or stay at Oral Roberts for what would be his junior season.
With the Golden Eagles (but without star teammate Kevin Obanor, who last week announced his plan to transfer), Abmas and coach Paul Mills would attempt to replicate the magic of the 2021 Golden Eagles’ run to the Summit League title and the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.
During the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles’ victories over Ohio State and Florida, along with the two-point loss to Arkansas, Abmas averaged 26.7 points. He played every minute in all three games — 125 minutes overall — and committed only seven turnovers.
While the 20-year-old Abmas was a participant in the June 21-27 NBA combine at Chicago and by midweek will have had individual sessions with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers, he has the option of erasing his name from draft boards and sustaining his college eligibility.
For college players, the deadline for withdrawal from the NBA draft is 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.
The money question: In what direction is Abmas leaning? NBA or ORU?
“Right now, I’m just focused on killing those (upcoming) workouts,” Abmas said. “The decision won’t be made before Wednesday.”
At official measurements of 5-10½ and 162 pounds, Abmas was the smallest NBA combine participant. He also was among the fastest. The same speed used to blow past Power Five defenders in the NCAA Tournament — it served Abmas well also at the combine, but he struggled to make shots during scrimmages.
NBA general managers won’t make decisions based on one sub-par afternoon of shooting. Abmas knows the NBA people are interested in his speed, long-range shooting and playmaking, but what he lacks is the clarity of knowing whether that interest results in a first-round selection.
Most mock drafts have him being taken at various points in the second round.
In March, Mills said he would insist on Abmas making the jump to the NBA if there were an assurance that he would be a first-round selection. For first-round picks, 100% of their rookie-contract money is guaranteed. For some second-round picks, it’s well below 100%.
A player taken at 35th overall — five picks into the second round — will do pretty well on rookie money and guaranteed money. A player taken at 45 or beyond doesn’t get the same level of immediate income or security.
In March, Mills explained his personal policy on the NBA draft: “If you’re a first-round pick, you’re not allowed to come back. I will kick you off the team.
“If you can go get four-year, guaranteed money, you have to go get it. Now, if you’re a second-round pick ... you’ve got a decision.”
Is Abmas so ready for pro basketball that he’ll bet on himself to make a team, regardless of his draft position? Or does he stay at ORU, take advantage of name-image-likeness opportunities and do the pre-draft process again in 2022?
The 2021 draft is loaded with point guards. In 2022, Abmas likely would be among the top four or five point guards.
Of the second-round possibility, Abmas said, “It all depends on the feedback I get over the next few days. Those teams picking in the second round — I would want to know what they see in me and how I would fit in their organization.”
No ORU player has been an NBA draft pick since 1991, when Greg Sutton (San Antonio Spurs) and Anthony Jones (Los Angeles Lakers) were second-round selections. No ORU player has been a first-round selection since 1977, when the Denver Nuggets drafted Anthony Roberts.
Abmas and Obanor had uncommonly beautiful chemistry on pick-and-roll plays. Their supporting cast began to peak during the Summit League Tournament and played a great role in ORU’s stunning March Madness performances.
If Abmas stays at Oral Roberts and if guys like DeShang Weaver, Kareem Thompson, Carlos Jurgens and Francis Lacis take the next step in their development, the Golden Eagles still would be considered the conference favorite. Weaver would be Abmas’ No. 1 pick-and-roll partner.
As Obanor averaged 18.7 points and nearly 10 rebounds last season and is the veteran of 67 starts, his dive into the transfer portal is jolting for Mills’ program.
“Kevin is my guy,” Abmas said. “I want what’s best for him.”
What’s best for Abmas? After feasting on mac and cheese and savoring a night not spent in a hotel, he packed a bag for the three-cities-in-three-days trip that precedes his big decision.
Even after a 30-minute talk with Abmas, I have no idea what he might do. That draft-position clarity he seeks — maybe he gets it while in New Orleans on Tuesday or in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Keep in mind that the Thunder has the 34th and 36th picks overall. Being drafted in the second round by OKC could appeal to Abmas.
For the sake of getting a glimpse into the immediate future of Abmas and the ORU program, 11:59 p.m. Wednesday could be the most fascinating moment of the coming week.