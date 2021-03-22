Bill Haisten: The challenge for ORU – to capitalize on this momentum and sell more tickets

The challenge now for ORU is to get more Tulsa people as fired up as Smith was on Monday, and to achieve a pronounced increase in home-game attendance.

For several seasons, Mabee Center attendance numbers have been grim. For those tasked with ORU athletics marketing, there’s got to be a way to take advantage of this fantastic run by the Golden Eagles.

For the ORU-Arkansas clash, scheduled for 6:25 p.m. Saturday in Indianapolis, there again will be an official watch party at the Mabee Center. As the Golden Eagles rallied to defeat Florida, there were live television looks at the ORU watch party. The results were some of the best visuals of the tournament so far. Those people danced and cheered like crazy.

When the 10,575-seat Mabee Center was a new and ahead-of-its-time venue during the ’70s, it routinely was filled for ORU basketball games and performers like Elvis Presley, the Bee Gees, Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond.

As recently as the ’90s, there was a healthy response when Bill Self in four seasons transformed the ORU program from dismal to dynamic.

On Nov. 27, 1996, a Mabee Center crowd of 9,284 saw ORU defeat Arkansas 86-81.

On Jan. 29, 1997, a crowd of 8,959 saw the Golden Eagles beat Oklahoma State.