Before the 13th round of a welterweight championship fight matching Sugar Ray Leonard and Thomas Hearns, Leonard trainer Angelo Dundee delivered an impassioned message to his fighter: “You’re blowing it, son! You’re blowing it!” Leonard rallied to prevail in that 1981 classic.

That Dundee message came to mind during the first half of Monday’s Summit League Championship semifinal basketball game: top-seeded Oral Roberts vs. the fifth-seeded St. Thomas Tommies at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

I wondered whether ORU coach Paul Mills preached a Dundee type of message after watching his guys play 20 minutes of lazy offense.

The Golden Eagles hadn’t trailed at halftime of any game since Jan. 21, but here they were — in an absolute must-win situation — with a one-point halftime deficit.

Because of 38% shooting from the field and a 4-of-17 performance on 3-pointers, ORU was fortunate that the difference was only one point.

As the half ended, a courtside reporter cornered Mills for a brief interview. The sixth-year ORU coach could not mask his anger. “We have to make sure we’re dialed in on offensive execution,” Mills said, “since we’re not making shots.”

Five minutes into the second half, finally, ORU began to dial in and look like ORU.

Intensified defense was combined with a much more intelligent approach on ball-sharing and shot selection, and the result was a 16th consecutive ORU victory. As Summit League Player of the Year Max Abmas totaled 23 points, the Golden Eagles eliminated St. Thomas 70-65.

There was stress during the final three minutes as St. Thomas pulled to within three points, but ORU doused the upset bid with an Issac McBride bucket — the biggest bucket of the night — along with free throws by Abmas and Patrick Mwamba.

Voted the conference Defensive Player of the Year, ORU’s 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover had five blocked shots to go with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

For the second time in three seasons, Oral Roberts has advanced to the Summit League championship game — an 8 p.m., ESPN2-televised Tuesday meeting with second-seeded South Dakota State or third-seeded North Dakota State. Those teams clashed in Monday’s late semifinal.

While the Tommies were 9-9 in Summit League regular-season play, ORU was 18-0 and rolled into Monday night with a 15-game win streak and the pressure of knowing that they probably won’t score an NCAA Tournament berth unless they win the Summit League tournament and become an automatic qualifier.

Located in St. Paul, Minnesota, the University of St. Thomas is a Catholic school with an enrollment of 9,300. In athletics, St. Thomas is a second-year member of the Summit League.

Regardless of the opponent, the championship contest should feel like a road game for ORU. The Denny Sanford Premier Center will be packed with fans who’ll hope to see the Golden Eagles stumble.

After capturing this tournament championship two years ago, the Golden Eagles stunned the basketball world with NCAA Tournament upsets of Ohio State and Florida.

After Andrew Rohde basketball gave St. Thomas a 43-38 advantage on Monday, Oral Roberts began to click as it has for most of the season. Over a span of four minutes, there was an 11-0 Golden Eagle run highlighted by Abmas’ great assist on a Carlos Jurgens 3-pointer.

After having savored a quarterfinal blowout of North Dakota on Saturday, there was never a point at which ORU could relax in the St. Thomas game.

It’ll be that way again on Tuesday night, and the opponent’s roster will be better than the St. Thomas roster.

Mills and his players dream of another NCAA Tournament experience, and now they’re 40 minutes away from the glory of another Summit League title — or from getting their hearts broken.