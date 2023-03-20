In Division I men’s college basketball, the head-coaching turnover rate is astonishing.

There are 363 programs in Division I. Over the previous two years combined, 32% of those programs changed head coaches.

During and since the end of the 2022-23 regular season, 27 jobs have opened.

After 47 seasons at Syracuse, Jim Boeheim retired.

Texas hired Chris Beard away from Texas Tech in 2021. Texas suspended Beard in December and fired him in January. Beard already has a new gig — the top job at Ole Miss. Beard’s Texas Tech successor, Mark Adams, resigned a few days ago.

Patrick Ewing is Georgetown’s most famous former player, and now — after a six-season record of 75-109 — he has been fired. Ewing now is Georgetown’s famous former head coach.

Paul Mills is a coach who has prevailed in 56 of his last 74 games overall and this season was 30-5 overall and 21-0 against Summit League competition. Because of NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2023, and a Sweet Sixteen run two years ago, the Oral Roberts head man’s name soon may be connected to openings at other schools.

That’s how it works: smaller schools lose talented coaches to bigger schools with deeper pools of resources.

“For us to be genuinely disappointed that we didn’t beat Duke in the NCAA Tournament last week — the standards and bar have been raised so much higher here,” ORU athletic director Tim Johnson told the Tulsa World. “What a wonderful testament to Paul Mills and these players.”

With proactive aggression and with Johnson as the point man in the process, ORU is ready to sweeten Mills’ situation at 81st and Lewis. As a reward for having elevated the Golden Eagle program, ORU’s sixth-year coach is about to get a raise.

When asked about the possibility that the 50-year-old Mills becomes linked to coaching searches, Johnson replied, “Am I stressed about it? I’m not necessarily stressed about it, but we don’t want to be reactionary. We want to be prepared for any road we might have to go down.

“We want Paul Mills to know how much we love him. He definitely knows that. We want him to be the coach here for 20 more years. Paul said this after the Duke game: ‘We want to build a program that’s good enough to get to the Final Four.’ That’s the goal. We want to make a splash.”

When Bill Self coached the Golden Eagles in 1993-97, it felt inevitable that he would leave. When Self coached at the University of Tulsa in 1997-2000, it felt inevitable that he would leave.

ORU and TU were stepping-stone chapters in Self’s Hall of Fame story that crested with Kansas Jayhawk national titles in 2008 and 2022.

Mills and his family really seem to love ORU and embrace the culture. Mills said no to at least two head-coaching offers after ORU’s Sweet Sixteen run in 2021. A move to either of those situations would have resulted in a substantial pay boost, but Mills chose to stay because happiness is a beautiful commodity. He is happy at ORU, and ORU is happy with him: From an attendance standpoint, the 2022-23 season was a resounding success.

Because of the demand for premium seating, ORU likely will add more luxury suites in the Mabee Center.

“Right now, we have the approval to do that,” Johnson reported. “We’re going through the final cost analysis of it. If it all comes back good, that’s definitely something I want to do.”

Mills has the security of six years remaining on his contract, and he has the Summit League’s best arena (the recently renovated Mabee Center) and now a state-of-the-art practice facility (the Mike Carter Center).

Lots of big schools have impressive practice buildings, but no school has a better facility than the Mike Carter Center. That’s a fact. If you ever get a chance to tour it, you’ll be blown away.

As a small private school that gets big basketball results, Gonzaga is a role model for Oral Roberts University. Mark Few became the Gonzaga head coach before the 1999-2000 season — Self’s final season at TU.

There was no 2020 NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19. Otherwise, every Few-coached Gonzaga team has been an NCAA Tournament participant. With Sunday’s victory over TCU, the Zags have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the 12th time.

Few’s total compensation reportedly is at or beyond $3 million a year. He could have been making a lot more, though. Few declined opportunities to coach at Virginia, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, Indiana and Arizona. He stayed at Gonzaga because he is happy there.

As a private school that isn’t obligated to open its books, ORU is super tight on details regarding Mills’ pay. My informed estimate would be that he’s currently making about $500,000. ORU has been raising money for Mills, for his assistant coaches and for the program overall, and I’m thinking a plausible and respectable amount on Mills’ revised salary would be $650,000.

What if Mills could become for ORU what Few has become at Gonzaga? As a former administrator and fund-raiser at Clemson, Johnson is aware of the large school/small school money dynamic.

“Can we compete (with super-lucrative offers)? No,” Johnson stated. “You just say, ‘This is what we can do to take the next step — to make sure we’re able to do this a consistent basis.’ We’ve got all of that ready.”