Bill Haisten: Paul Mills takes a fearless, hot ORU team to the NCAA Tournament bubble in Indy

“This is what it is: Let’s get your guys and let’s get our guys, and let’s see what happens here. You know what? We might get our tails kicked, but, when I look back at our schedule, there’s a part of me that says we’ll be competitive.”

Whether it’s a nasal or oral swab, a COVID-19 test is mostly painless but an uncomfortable hassle. With regard to protocols necessary to have gotten through the Summit League Tournament and to be approved for NCAA Tournament play, the Golden Eagles have become accustomed to uncomfortable hassles.

Upon arrival at their Indianapolis hotel and the NCAA Tournament bubble, ORU coaches and players dropped their bags in their rooms and were taken to a testing site. They’ll be tested again on Sunday, at which time ORU’s guys will have been tested for COVID on 12 consecutive days.

On one of the 12 days, Mills was stunned by bad news: there were 17 positive test results within his program. After it was determined that those particular tests were flawed, a second round of testing resulted in a clean bill of health for everyone.

“No one likes the testing,” Mills said, “but it’s a small price to pay if we get to keep playing.”