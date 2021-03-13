Bill Haisten: Paul Mills takes a fearless, hot ORU team to the NCAA Tournament bubble in Indy

If you’re a fan of a small-school Cinderella basketball team — a double-digit underdog against an Ohio State type of opponent in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round — you don’t want your coach to seem overwhelmed.
You don’t want a “we’re just happy to be here” type of coach.
You’d rather have a guy like Paul Mills, who has taken to Indianapolis a few changes of clothes, a toothbrush and the belief that his Oral Roberts squad can stress any team in the field.
As the champion of last week’s Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, ORU secured its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2008 and the program’s sixth overall.
The Golden Eagles have a star on the perimeter (guard Max Abmas, the Division I national scoring leader and the Summit League Player of the Year), a star in the paint (all-conference forward Kevin Obanor), an 11-4 record since Jan. 9 and a five-game win streak.
A sophomore, Abmas averages 24.2 points per game. ORU is third nationally in total 3-point baskets (294) and second nationally in free-throw percentage (.824). Colorado is the Division I leader at .831.
“We played the third-toughest nonconference schedule in the country. What are we afraid of?” Mills said on Saturday, after the Golden Eagles’ team bus was given a police escort from the Indianapolis airport to a downtown hotel. “To me, getting to the NCAA Tournament is not about euphoria or gratification.
“This is what it is: Let’s get your guys and let’s get our guys, and let’s see what happens here. You know what? We might get our tails kicked, but, when I look back at our schedule, there’s a part of me that says we’ll be competitive.”
Whether it’s a nasal or oral swab, a COVID-19 test is mostly painless but an uncomfortable hassle. With regard to protocols necessary to have gotten through the Summit League Tournament and to be approved for NCAA Tournament play, the Golden Eagles have become accustomed to uncomfortable hassles.
Upon arrival at their Indianapolis hotel and the NCAA Tournament bubble, ORU coaches and players dropped their bags in their rooms and were taken to a testing site. They’ll be tested again on Sunday, at which time ORU’s guys will have been tested for COVID on 12 consecutive days.
On one of the 12 days, Mills was stunned by bad news: there were 17 positive test results within his program. After it was determined that those particular tests were flawed, a second round of testing resulted in a clean bill of health for everyone.
“No one likes the testing,” Mills said, “but it’s a small price to pay if we get to keep playing.”
As ORU personnel were escorted back to their hotel floor on Saturday, there was a message from the NCAA: Congratulations, Golden Eagles. Welcome to Indianapolis. Don’t leave your rooms the rest of today and tonight. Buffalo Wild Wings food will be delivered to your door tonight.
After a Sunday practice session, the Golden Eagle players will be together to watch CBS Sports’ unveiling of the NCAA Tournament bracket (KOTV-6, 5 p.m.).
“ORU has won two NCAA Tournament games in its history,” Mills said. “I would love to tie that record.”
It’s a bold goal for the coach of a team that seems locked as a 15 seed. Pressed for a guess on ORU’s first-round opponent, Mills mentioned Ohio State.
“People might say, ‘Hey, ORU is a little bitty Christian school. We’ll pressure you,’ ” said Mills, who in 2017 succeeded Scott Sutton as the ORU head man and whose contract is extended through the 2022-23 season. “Mind you, we’re in the top 25 in the country in not turning the ball over.
“On a national stage, you should be able to compete. I’m a little edgy right now. Tell us who we’re playing. Thank you. Let’s get prepared. I think we’re going to be OK.”
As a Scott Drew assistant at Baylor, Mills was a seven-time NCAA Tournament participant. There were two runs to the Elite Eight and two more to the Sweet Sixteen.
Members of the ORU coaching staff and support staff have a combined total of 81 games of NCAA Tournament experience. March Madness is a first for Golden Eagle players, but high-end competition is not.
This season, the Golden Eagles were beaten by five points at Wichita State, by five at OSU and by 11 at Arkansas (after having held a 12-point, second-half lead).
“You look back at those games,” Mills said, “and you think, ‘I’d like to get a second chance at a team like that.’”
In the Tuesday championship game of the Summit League Tournament, Oral Roberts squandered every bit of what had been a 25-point halftime lead. Two-time defending league champion North Dakota State tied the score at 72-72, but, with 2.2 seconds left, ORU’s Francis Lacis responded with a perfect shot-block. The Golden Eagles escaped with a 75-72 victory.
For the long bus ride back from Sioux Falls, there was a 7 a.m. Wednesday departure time. On ESPNU at the same time, there was a replay of the Summit League title-game telecast.
Mills and his players watched intently. It was a beautiful way to start the day.