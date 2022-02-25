Bill Haisten: Paul Mills’ next challenge – an ORU recovery from a defensive disaster

South Dakota State’s efficiency was the difference in overtime. During a glaringly bad night for ORU at the defensive end, the Jacks during OT were 6-of-8 from the field overall, connected on their only 3-point attempt and swished five of their seven tries from the foul line.

For the first time since 1991, both ORU and its opponent reached the 100-point mark in a game played at the Mabee Center. The 208 combined points in Thursday’s showdown really wasn’t shocking as each team ranks among the national top five in scoring.

ORU’s fatal flaw was its defense. There were way, way too many breakdowns against a Jacks team that shoots the ball better than any other team on the Oral Roberts schedule.

How on earth does this happen? SDSU’s Luke Appel entered with an 8.4-point scoring average. In four of his previous six games, he totaled no more than five points. Against ORU, he totaled 41 points – 41! – on 16-of-20 shooting.

Jackrabbit stars Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman combined for 55 points. From three players, South Dakota State got 96 points.