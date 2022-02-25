Bill Haisten: Paul Mills’ next challenge – an ORU recovery from a defensive disaster

After a tough shift at work, most people can decompress a little and get to bed at a decent time.
Coaches aren’t most people. After a 2½-hour basketball game, during which a coach’s pulse rate might be locked at 118, immediate decompression is impossible and sleep doesn’t happen until exhaustion kicks in.
After a night-game victory, Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills says he typically studies video until 3 a.m. After a night-game loss, he usually doesn’t fall into bed before 5 a.m.
After what transpired on Thursday night — when the Golden Eagles blew a beautiful opportunity to get a statement win at the Mabee Center — Mills might not have slept at all.
Even if ORU rallies to repeat as the winner of the Summit League Championship tournament, scheduled for March 5-8 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mills and his players will be haunted by the Thursday outcome: a 106-102 overtime loss to conference-leading South Dakota State, which remained unbeaten in league play and extended its win streak to a Division I-best 17 games.
For 33½ of the 45 minutes played, Oral Roberts had a lead. With 10 seconds left in regulation, ORU’s DeShang Weaver was at the foul line for two shots. With two conversions, ORU would have led by four points. Both shots were missed. The Jackrabbits countered with tying free throws, sending an 88-88 classic to a five-minute extra period.
South Dakota State’s efficiency was the difference in overtime. During a glaringly bad night for ORU at the defensive end, the Jacks during OT were 6-of-8 from the field overall, connected on their only 3-point attempt and swished five of their seven tries from the foul line.
For the first time since 1991, both ORU and its opponent reached the 100-point mark in a game played at the Mabee Center. The 208 combined points in Thursday’s showdown really wasn’t shocking as each team ranks among the national top five in scoring.
ORU’s fatal flaw was its defense. There were way, way too many breakdowns against a Jacks team that shoots the ball better than any other team on the Oral Roberts schedule.
How on earth does this happen? SDSU’s Luke Appel entered with an 8.4-point scoring average. In four of his previous six games, he totaled no more than five points. Against ORU, he totaled 41 points – 41! – on 16-of-20 shooting.
Jackrabbit stars Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman combined for 55 points. From three players, South Dakota State got 96 points.
From Max Abmas, ORU got 34 points. From Issac McBride, 18 points. From big man Elijah Lufile, the Golden Eagles got 13 points and 16 rebounds. From gritty Carlos Jurgens, ORU got 10-of-15 shooting and 25 points (19 more than what he’d averaged for the season).
In spite of the Texas Tech transfer of all-conference forward Kevin Obanor, ORU’s 2021-22 season has been a mostly nice run after last season’s Cinderella surge to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. In advance of Saturday’s regular-season finale – a 7 p.m. home meeting with South Dakota – the Golden Eagles are 18-10 overall and 12-5 in the Summit League.
During the ORU nonconference schedule, there were a one-point overtime home loss to Oklahoma State, a seven-point conquest of the University of Tulsa three days later and nine-point setback against TCU. In the Summit League, ORU was 0-2 against North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
On Feb. 3, there was a sickening home loss to Western Illinois. If ORU had prevailed in that one, the Golden Eagles would enter Saturday’s finale with the opportunity to win and clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. ORU wouldn’t see South Dakota State again until the championship game.
As it stands now, South Dakota State is the runaway leader at 17-0, while ORU, North Dakota State and Kansas City are tied for second. ORU swept Kansas City and has the tiebreaker advantage over the Roos. North Dakota State has the tiebreaker edge over ORU. With a Saturday victory over a capable South Dakota Coyotes squad (17-11 overall, 10-7 in the conference), ORU would be the No. 3 seed at Sioux Falls.
ORU absolutely has the offensive wherewithal to score another Summit League tournament title and dance back to the NCAA Tournament. While Mills-coached ORU teams are 2-9 against South Dakota State, the Golden Eagles did defeat the Jacks in last year’s semifinals. If not for such poor defense, ORU would have ended the Jacks’ win streak on Thursday.
That’s the challenge for Mills — to squeeze substantially better defensive execution on Saturday and at the Summit League Championship. One more time: an 8.4-point scorer gashed ORU for 41 points on Thursday. Unbelievable.
If there isn’t defensive improvement, ORU is destined for disappointment in Sioux Falls and Mills is doomed to some sleepless nights.