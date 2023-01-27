Bill Haisten: Paul Mills-Max Abmas partnership takes ORU to a very good place

Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew has quite a coaching tree that includes former assistant Jerome Tang, who as Kansas State’s first-year head man has driven the Wildcats to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll; and former assistant Grant McCasland, now the sixth-year head coach of a North Texas program that in 2021 recorded an NCAA Tournament victory and this season is 17-5 overall and 8-3 in Conference USA.

Paul Mills also is a former longtime Scott Drew staff member, and it seems impossible that the 2022-23 season already is Mills’ sixth as the Oral Roberts head coach.

Among Mills’ achievements: discovering and signing a two-star recruit, Max Abmas, who has become one of the more significant players in program history; and taking ORU on an unforgettable 2021 run to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen.

The Mills-Abmas partnership and big-picture program development have taken the Golden Eagles to a good place: a 44-17 record in their last 61 games.

This season’s Golden Eagles are 18-4 overall and 9-0 in the Summit League – ORU’s best conference start in 11 years.

On Saturday at the Mabee Center, ORU hosts a Saturday night special. At halftime of a 7 o’clock conference home clash with Omaha is Caleb Green’s halftime jersey retirement and induction into the ORU Hall of Fame.

In 2020-21, Abmas led the nation in scoring. At 22.2 points per game this season, he is fourth nationally in scoring. At 93.3%, he is fourth in free-throw percentage. With 75 for the season, he is fifth in 3-point baskets.

Mills has six seasons remaining on an eight-year contract he signed in 2021. Buyout details are unknown. Big schools notice that Scott Drew’s guys are succeeding at very nice levels. It seems inevitable that the 50-year-old Mills will get opportunities to leave Tulsa.

Actually, he admits without sharing details, there already have been opportunities to leave Tulsa.

“Doors have opened in the past,” Mills said. “Look at what I’ve done. I stayed at Baylor for 14 years, (in spite) of other opportunities.

“I get it. People speculate. I haven’t given any reason to anybody — our players included — to think that I’m not totally committed to them and elevating this program.”

In the current NCAA NET ranking of the 363 teams in Division I men’s basketball, Oklahoma State is 51st, OU is 65th and the University of Tulsa is 286th.

Oral Roberts is 47th.

Three weeks ago, ORU was at No. 42.

On Joe Lunardi’s current ESPN Bracketology projection of the 2023 NCAA Tournament field, ORU is a No. 12 seed. As last year’s Summit League champion, South Dakota State was a 13 seed. When ORU recorded NCAA Tournament upsets of Ohio State and Florida two years ago, it did so as a 15 seed.

In a conference game against Denver on Thursday, the Golden Eagles led only 43-39 when time expired on the opening period. After halftime, ORU was phenomenal at both ends of the floor. There was a 23-0 run and tremendous second-half shooting: 66% overall and 9-of-15 on 3-pointers.

As ORU prevailed 102-61, Abmas scored an easy 25 points while 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds. Issac McBride and Kareem Thompson combined for 27 points.

Trey Phipps knocked down a 3-pointer as his dad and former Booker T. Washington coach Conley Phipps II celebrated in a suite.

Just imagine this ORU team if Vanover could fairly consistently provide a 20-and-10 type of stat line. Fun fact: Vanover’s 7-foot-1 brother Justin played saxophone with the Alabama Crimson Tide marching band.

Two years ago, Abmas and then-teammate Kevin Obanor became nationally celebrated Cinderella figures as ORU rolled to the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend.

In the Sweet Sixteen, ORU was one bucket shy of shocking Arkansas. On an attempt at what would have been the buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer, Abmas missed by about an inch.

Inspired after seeing what those Golden Eagles did for their school, a donor provided the signature gift that resulted in the Mike Carter Center — an unbelievably nice men’s-women’s basketball practice facility that includes flashy amenities and offices. Work on the 50,000-square-foot Carter Center should be completed in April.

While Obanor transferred to Texas Tech and has flourished for the Red Raiders, Abmas stayed in Tulsa and continued as the face of Golden Eagle sports.

Because of the COVID-19 impact on college athletics, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all 2019-20 college athletes. Having twice been to the NBA scouting combine, Abmas is classified as a senior but has the option of playing one more college season.

It’s highly likely that Abmas will turn professional after this season, Mills reports. Only 11 current NBA players are no taller than 6-foot. Abmas is 6-foot and listed at 175 pounds, but clearly has gotten stronger since ORU’s NCAA Tournament run of 2021. When the Rockwall, Texas, native adds a bit more muscle, he’ll be Chris Paul’s physical twin.

Coached by former ORU, OU and Arkansas assistant Chris Crutchfield, Omaha brings to the Mabee Center records of 7-15 overall and 3-7 in the Summit League. When ORU played at Omaha on Dec. 29, the Mavericks led with 6½ minutes. The Golden Eagles wound up with a tough, 92-89 victory. Abmas scored 32 points.

After Saturday, there are only three more home dates for Abmas: on Monday as ORU hosts South Dakota, on Feb. 17 (vs. North Dakota) and on Feb. 19 (vs. North Dakota State).

With a current career total of 2,285 points, Abmas needs 57 more points to supplant the great Anthony Roberts at No. 4 on ORU’s career scoring list. Abmas won’t catch No. 1 Greg Sutton (3,070 points in 1988-91) and No. 2 Richard Fuqua (3,004 in 1969-73), but there’s a chance Abmas could bump Green from the No. 3 position.

After having been a Memorial High School superstar, Green scored 2,503 points for the Golden Eagles in 2003-07. During his junior and senior seasons, ORU was an NCAA Tournament team.

Abmas needs 219 more points to slide past Green and into the No. 3 spot on ORU’s all-time scoring list.

Nine games remain in the ORU regular season. In the March 3-7 Summit League Championship at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Abmas gets at least one additional game in his pursuit of records.

Mills loves this Oral Roberts team. Everything about ORU basketball feels positive, and these guys aren’t hoping to play in the NCAA Tournament. They’re expecting it. Mills will feel sick if Abmas and this outstanding ORU team doesn’t win the conference title, doesn’t score an at-large NCAA berth in spite of such an impressive NET ranking, and doesn’t get another March Madness experience.