The big-picture Oral Roberts storyline centered on its record: 29-4 before the start of Tuesday’s Summit League tournament title-game clash with North Dakota State.

In the history of the NCAA Tournament selection process, no team with at least 29 wins has been denied a place on the Big Dance floor.

What would happen this Sunday — Selection Sunday — if ORU were to stumble against North Dakota State at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota?

The Summit League has always been a one-bid league, so was it even possible that a conference runner-up, 29-win ORU squad could command an NCAA at-large berth?

That conversation was rendered moot when ORU recorded its most resounding statement victory since shocking Ohio State and Florida in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Against North Dakota State, top-seeded ORU was historically brilliant. The Golden Eagles played their best first half of the season, needing only 4½ minutes to build a 20-3 lead. The halftime score was 51-20 and the final score was 92-58.

ORU extended its win streak to 17 games — the longest current streak in Division I basketball.

For the second time in three seasons, Oral Roberts is the Summit League tournament champion and the league’s NCAA Tournament automatic qualifier. When the Golden Eagles made their Sweet Sixteen run two years ago, they did so as a 15 seed. Most current projections have ORU as a 12.

For the seventh time in program history, ORU is a March Madness participant. At 30-4, Paul Mills’ sixth Oral Roberts team has the best record of any Golden Eagle team competing at the major-college level. At the NAIA level, ORU had 36- and 29-win teams.

With four minutes left in a championship game, Mills began to pull his starters so that they could be applauded by the ORU fans who made the 600-mile trip to South Dakota. It was a stark contrast to the 2021 Summit League tournament, during which ORU needed last-second heroics to win in the semifinals and the finals.

During Tuesday’s opening half, ORU’s bench scored more points (24) than third-seeded NDSU did overall. The Golden Eagles didn’t match their typical offensive standards in a five-point semifinal triumph over St. Thomas, but came back on Tuesday to stagger the Bison with 56% shooting from the field.

One of the top mid-major players nationally and an NBA prospect, Bison big man Grant Nelson totaled 20 points and 22 rebounds against South Dakota State on Monday. The defensive combination of Connor Vanover, Patrick Mwamba and DJ Weaver resulted in a miserable Tuesday for Nelson: nine points on 3-of-8 shooting, along with only five rebounds.

This ORU team has three stars: Mills, the sixth-year head man whose success resulted in the development of the campus-changing, soon-to-be-completed Mike Carter Center practice complex; Max Abmas, the conference Player of the Year who became a national star during the 2021 postseason and on Tuesday gashed NDSU with a 26-point, 11-assist stat line; and Vanover, the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year who kinda looks and moves like Dirk Nowitzki.

Against the Bison, the 7-foot-5 Vanover used his astounding length to get 10 points and 10 rebounds while blocking six shots.

What makes ORU such an intriguing NCAA team are role guys who make winning plays.

Like Mwamba, who had a season-best 20 points against NDSU. His 3-pointer that gave ORU a 26-9 lead was so pure that it barely ruffled the net.

And like Weaver and Issac McBride, each of whom scored 10 important points. Every time NDSU would attempt to generate a little momentum, Weaver would score in the paint or McBride would stick a 3-pointer.

What a luxury it is to have the experience and versatility of Kareem Thompson, and what a luxury it is to have guards at the level of Abmas and McBride. With Abmas, you get dynamic scoring. With McBride, you get a confident shooter who on the great majority of his touches makes the right play.

Since 2009, North Dakota State won five Summit League tournament titles at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. I expected the Tuesday game to be decided during the final four minutes. Instead, it was decided during the opening four minutes.

ORU entered as a whopping 10-point favorite and responded with a statement performance on ESPN2.

The Golden Eagles have the rest of the week to relax, reflect on their 21-0 run through the Summit League and prepare for another attempt to do something unforgettable in the NCAA Tournament.

Photos: ORU routs North Dakota State in Summit League championship to earn NCAA berth