Bill Haisten: ORU's dazzling work in progress — the Mike Carter Athletic Center

During a 2016 Christmas party hosted by a south Tulsa company, Tim Johnson paid as much attention to the building as he did to the party itself.

At that time, Johnson was Oral Roberts University’s deputy athletic director. The Bartlesville native took some architecture classes at Oklahoma State, so he noticed aspects of the design that most people wouldn’t.

“While everybody else was having a great time,” Johnson recalls, “I was thinking, ‘You could put an academic center here and weight room over here.’”

After he returned home that night, Johnson began to sketch a building — a basketball practice facility that would fit perfectly right against the Mabee Center and within the overall look of the ORU campus, but it would become a reality only if one day there were funding for such an ambitious project.

“The whole thing was designed and drawn out,” Johnson recalled. “We were ready just in case we ever got the opportunity to move on it.”

That opportunity was created in March 2021, when the ORU basketball team recorded two NCAA Tournament victories and nearly beat Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen.

A still-unidentified donor stepped up with an offer to do something nice for the Golden Eagle program.

Johnson reacted with a presentation of his design.

The donor liked the concept and wrote the check.

Seven months later, ground was broken near the southeast corner of the Mabee Center. The Mike Carter Athletic Center construction project was underway, and the facility should be completed and occupied by Golden Eagle athletes in February.

If you’ve driven through the 81st and Lewis intersection during the last couple of months, you probably noticed a huge construction site. It is the three-story, 50,000-square-foot Mike Carter Athletic Center — named in honor of former longtime ORU athletic director Mike Carter, who retired from that position last year.

With the Carter Center, ORU will join the University of Oklahoma as the only schools in the state with separate practice courts for their men’s and women’s basketball programs. While OU’s Lloyd Noble Center is outdated, the Sooners’ 21-year-old practice facility still is among the best in college basketball.

The Carter Center will be used by all of the school’s 260 athletes, and it is twice as big as I had envisioned when the university announced this important addition to the campus.

Combining the renovated Mabee Center and the Mike Carter Center, there can’t possibly be a Division I small-school athletic department with better facilities than ORU’s.

Golden Eagle men’s basketball coach Paul Mills on the Carter Center: “To have in a single building access to a world-class sports performance facility, 24-hour access to a state-of-the-art basketball practice court, instant feedback from advanced technology for personal film review, and an entire floor designated for academic tutoring — it’s a game-changer.”

While Johnson designed the Carter Center’s exterior and the interior, Tulsa-based KSQ Design architects got involved with “making the atrium the real showpiece of the building,” he explained.

ORU’s current strength-and-conditioning space amounts to 1,500 square feet. In the Carter Center, there is a 10,000-square-foot room for strength and conditioning. It’ll be technology-infused. Golden Eagle basketball star Max Abmas or sensationally-named ORU track athlete Nikki Victorious can click on a button that provides details of the workout that has been designed for them.

The current academic center is 1,500 square feet. The Carter academic space measures out at 8,000.

Before joining the ORU staff in 2015, Tim Johnson was at Clemson and became familiar with the Jack Porter company in South Carolina. The Jack Porter people were involved in facilities projects at Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia.

Jack Porter designers were involved also with ORU’s recent renovation of the 50-year-old Mabee Center’s concourse and now have their fingerprints on the Mike Carter Athletic Center.

“They came in and worked with me on all of the bells and whistles — the graphics and everything that (would require special lighting),” Johnson said. “Recruits are going to come in here and be blown away.”

The offices of Mills and new women’s basketball coach Kelsi Musick will be “tricked out with everything you would ever want,” Johnson added. “What we’re doing here has already gained traction around the country. People are aware of what we’re building here, and pretty soon we’ll start giving tours to (visiting representatives of other universities).”

Next on Johnson’s facility wish list — a renovation of J.L. Johnson Stadium, Oral Roberts’ 45-year-old baseball facility.

“We just need the (signature donation and fund-raising),” Tim Johnson said. “It won’t take that much. It’s just like what we did with the Mabee Center last year. We didn’t have to pour $100 million into it, and now it feels like a new building. The same thing can happen with the ballpark.”