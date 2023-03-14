There’s always been the awareness that the 12 seed-5 seed NCAA Tournament upset is fairly common.

I was courtside for the unforgettable Tulsa-UCLA first-round game in 1994, when the 12th-seeded Golden Hurricane raced to a 29-point, first-half lead and held on to prevail 112-102 over a fifth-seeded UCLA squad that one year later would win the national title.

However, I wasn’t exactly aware of the prevalence of 12-5 upsets until I found the stats on the NCAA website.

In 32 of the 37 seasons since the NCAA Tournament was expanded and resulted in four 12 seed vs. 5 seed first-round games each year, at least one upset victory was recorded by a 12 seed.

In 1985-2022, in games pitting a 4 seed against a 13, the record of the 13th-seeded teams was 31-117 (21%).

In 1985-2002, in games pitting a 5 against a 12, the record of the 12th-seeded teams was a striking 53-95 (36%).

This is why the Oral Roberts fans were so pumped during the Sunday unveiling of the NCAA Tournament bracket at the Mabee Center: Seeded 12th in the East Region, the Summit League champion Golden Eagles were dealt a fascinating first-round assignment. ORU is matched with the fifth-seeded Duke Blue Devils.

ORU takes a 30-4 record and a 17-game win streak into the Thursday showdown, televised on CBS with a 6:10 p.m. start time.

With Mike Krzyzewski, Duke in most games would have a pronounced advantage in head-coaching experience. This week, ORU has that edge. Paul Mills is Oral Roberts’ sixth-year head man, while Jon Scheyer is the Blue Devils’ rookie head coach.

For 30 years, the Duke program has been college basketball’s gold standard. As Krzyzewski retired last year, Scheyer’s first recruiting class included three McDonald’s All-Americans.

Duke’s all-time record in NCAA Tournament first-round games: 42-3.

As former college coach Pete Gillen once said, “Certainly, Duke is Duke. They’re on TV more than ‘Leave it to Beaver’ reruns.”

As I was leaving the Mabee Center on Sunday night, Golden Eagle senior Carlos Jurgens was on the court for a 3-point shooting session. I said to him, “Remember how everyone lost their minds when you guys beat Ohio State and Florida? Imagine what it would be like if you beat Duke.”

Jurgens: “Yeah, it would be crazy.”

When the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles shocked a 2 seed (Ohio State) and a 7 seed (Florida) two years ago, ORU’s Max Abmas scored a two-game total of 55 points.

In those games, ORU was plus-18 on turnovers and plus-17 on points scored at the foul line. In the Sweet Sixteen, Abmas barely missed on an end-of-the-game 3-pointer as Arkansas escaped with a 72-70 win.

After the Ohio State/Florida conquests, ORU set school records for apparel sales and excitement. The Golden Eagle got more national media attention than ever before. A donor stepped up with the huge gift that resulted in the development of the Mike Carter Center, the soon-to-be-completed practice facility positioned immediately south of the Mabee Center.

With Abmas, Issac McBride and 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover having combined for 224 3-point buckets, ORU is third nationally in scoring at 84.2 points per game. Duke gives up only 63.8 points per game and, with seven players who stand at least 6-foot-7, has college basketball’s fifth-best rebound margin with an average of plus-8.

Of the eight Golden Eagles who consistently are in Mills’ rotation, only three — Vanover, Patrick Mwamba and DeShang Weaver — are at 6-7 or beyond.

Vanover is nearly a foot taller than 6-7. When you’re near him, you just can’t believe his height. With 107 blocked shots, Vanover has become an elite, rim-protecting defender. A former Arkansas Razorback and a Little Rock native, he has commanded the attention of NBA scouts.

The 2021 Ohio State Buckeyes had a big team and a 49-32 edge on rebounds, but ORU countered with ball security. The Golden Eagles committed only six turnovers that day. Ohio State committed 16.

Since 1985, there were 11 NCAA Tournaments during which two 12th-seeded teams were victorious. In four tournaments, three of the four 12 seeds were winners.

During the 2002 NCAA, 12th-seeded Tulsa defeated Dwyane Wade and Marquette. Oklahoma State and OU have been victims of the 12-beats-a-5 phenomenon: in 2013, the fifth-seeded Cowboys stumbled against Oregon; and in 2014, the fifth-seeded Sooners were bounced by North Dakota State.

The Oral Roberts-Duke winner advances to a Saturday meeting with fourth-seeded Tennessee or 13th-seeded Louisiana.

In 2021, ORU was an 18-point underdog against Ohio State and an 8½-point underdog against Florida. ORU danced beyond those superpower schools and into the Sweet Sixteen.

Duke is a somewhat modest 6½-point favorite on Thursday, but there’s nothing modest about the opportunity for Oral Roberts University to become a 12-seed Cinderella by eliminating the famous Blue Devils.

For ORU, the value potential is immeasurable.