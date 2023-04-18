With regard to improbability and variables, the Oral Roberts-Mike Carter Athletic Center story would be comparable to someone hoping to win the Powerball jackpot — and then doing it.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, new men’s basketball coach Russell Springmann, university leadership figures and various dignitaries massed on Wednesday for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting and official opening of the Golden Eagles’ remarkable new practice facility.

The Mike Carter Athletic Center is a monument that commemorates ORU’s NCAA Sweet Sixteen run of two years and three weeks ago.

On Feb. 20, 2021, the Golden Eagle basketball team had a record of 11-10.

By the end of that regular season, ORU was in fourth place in the Summit League standings.

In the conference tournament, ORU needed a last-second, tip-in bucket to record a two-point semifinal win. In the championship game, ORU needed a great defensive play — a blocked shot — to secure a three-point win and the program’s first NCAA Tournament experience since 2008.

With a loss in either of those conference tournament contests, ORU’s season would have concluded. There would have been no postseason, no first-round upset of Ohio State and no second-round upset of Florida — and there might not be a Mike Carter Athletic Center today.

While in Indianapolis to watch the Golden Eagles’ 2021 NCAA Tournament games (including a 72-70 loss to Arkansas in a Sweet Sixteen classic), an inspired donor celebrated with school officials and asked, “How can I help the basketball program?”

Max Abmas, Kevin Obanor and Paul Mills should immediately become ORU Hall of Famers for having been so impactful in 2021, and Tim Johnson should be right there with them.

A Bartlesville native, Johnson took architecture classes while attending Oklahoma State. In December 2016, impressed by the design of a building in which he and his wife had attended a Christmas party, Johnson went home, grabbed a legal pad and began to sketch a fantasy facility — a building that would be positioned immediately south of the Mabee Center. Such facility would serve not only basketball players but all ORU athletes and athletic department staff members.

A structure like the one depicted on Johnson’s legal pad would cost a lot of money. For a Mike Carter Athletic Center type of project, ORU didn’t have that kind of money in that moment.

Nevertheless, Johnson wanted to put his vision on paper — if funding of that magnitude were to shower down from heaven.

“We were ready,” Johnson recalled, “just in case we ever got the opportunity to move on it.”

With regard to plausibility in December 2016, Johnson was no different than a guy who buys a coffee, a donut and a Powerball ticket in a convenience store.

However, when the 2021 ORU postseason happened and as the “how can I help the basketball program?” question was asked in Indy, Johnson was ready was a very specific response. In March 2021, he was ORU’s deputy athletic director, destined later that year to succeed Carter as the athletic director.

Johnson presented his concept to the still-unidentified donor. Fairly immediately, the donor agreed to provide the signature gift that would allow ORU to polish the design, break ground and develop the Mike Carter Athletic Center.

ORU has not released the cost of the Carter Center project, but it has to be more than $20 million. There are two identically outfitted basketball practice gyms — one for the women and one for the men. There is a phenomenal strength-and-conditioning space, offices, meeting rooms and high-end amenities.

Both for those who’ll use the building every day and for occasional visitors, there is a great deal of eye candy.

“What we’re doing here has already gained traction around the country,” Johnson said. “People are aware of what we’re building here, and pretty soon we’ll start giving tours to (visiting representatives of other universities).”

For decades, Oral Roberts University family members have been conditioned to “Expect a Miracle.” When you drive through the 81st and Lewis intersection, you can’t help but notice the Mike Carter Athletic Center — a big and bold addition to the campus.

When the circumstances of December 2016 and March 2021 are recounted, this whole situation does kinda feel like a miracle.