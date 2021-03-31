Bill Haisten: ORU’s Max Abmas, Kevin Obanor request info from NBA draft advisers

Representatives of all 30 NBA teams were in Indianapolis for NCAA Tournament games. As Abmas averaged 26.6 points in the three games played at Indy, he is at a different place on the NBA radar than he was only a few weeks ago.

If Abmas is notified that he is a lock for the first round — and even if he’s the final pick in the first round — Mills says he has to go.

“Here’s my rule,” Mills explained. “This is what we did at Baylor, and I thought it served the (players) well: If you’re a first-round pick, you’re not allowed to come back. I will kick you off the team. If you can go get four-year, guaranteed money, you have to go get it. Now, if you’re a second-round pick — which is a non-guaranteed (contract) — that’s different. Now, you’ve got a decision.

“But, yes, if Max is a first-round pick, he is not allowed to come back. I had this conversation with his parents last night.”

In some years, Abmas probably would grade out at a first-round level. This year, the list of elite point guards is deep. This draft is loaded with strong, skilled guards who have a pronounced size advantage over the 6-1, 158-pound Abmas.

“Mind you,” Mills said, “there are only three guys in the NBA who are under 165 pounds.”