Bill Haisten: ORU’s ‘grand slam’ – Mike Carter Athletic Center and Mabee Center renovation

Johnson says the construction process won’t be gradual.

“After we break ground,” he explained, “we plan to be in the Mike Carter Athletic Center in no more than 12 to 18 months.”

The amount of the “significant lead gift” is not known. Neither is the cost of the Athletic Center construction and Mabee Center renovation. Carter and Johnson now begin a campaign to raise additional money.

“This is a project that we had been thinking about. We had kind of been working on it behind the scenes,” said Johnson, who this summer succeeds Carter in the athletic director’s position. “We’ve done a lot of nice things to stay competitive, but the goal was to transform the athletic department. What would be the next big thing we could do?

“We were already prepared on what we thought would be a transformational project. We knew what we wanted to do, and then the NCAA Tournament happened and there was the opportunity to hit a grand slam.”

ORU needed Kevin Obanor’s buzzer-beating bucket to win in a Summit League Tournament semifinal and a great defensive play by Francis Lacis, with two seconds left, in the championship game. Max Abmas became a nationally celebrated star as ORU defeated Ohio State and Florida, and nearly beat Arkansas in a Sweet Sixteen classic.