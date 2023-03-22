In July 1997, after Bill Self had accepted an offer to leave Oral Roberts University and coach at the University of Tulsa, he was asked about the ORU search for his successor.

Self endorsed his top Golden Eagle assistant — Barry Hinson.

“I believe Barry deserves the position,” Self explained. “He's done as much as anybody to make that position as attractive as it is today.”

The next day, Hinson was introduced as the ORU head coach.

A lot more recently — on Monday — ORU athletic director Tim Johnson expressed a hope that Paul Mills would coach Golden Eagle basketball for “20 more years.”

Thirty hours later, Mills announced to Johnson, to university President Billy Wilson and to ORU players that he had accepted the head-coaching position at Wichita State.

During a Tuesday evening talk with the Tulsa World, Mills echoed Self’s message of 26 years ago — that ORU’s current No. 1 assistant, Russell Springmann, should be promoted to the program’s top job.

“Russell deserves the opportunity to lead this basketball team,” stated Mills, whose 2022-23 Golden Eagles were 30-5 and Summit League champions. “His credentials are impeccable. He can maintain continuity and he is a first-class person who will continue to elevate this program.”

Would history repeat itself?

Would there be a Mills-Springmann, next-day transition that would bear a striking resemblance to the Self-Hinson, next-day transition?

That’s exactly how it happened.

At 5:07 p.m. on Wednesday, there was a tweet from the Oral Roberts men’s basketball account: “Didn’t have to look too far to find our guy!”

The 53-year-old Springmann has been selected to become the 12th head coach in the 58-year history of the Oral Roberts basketball program. The university will make a formal announcement on Thursday and host a news conference on Friday.

Some Springmann background: He is a Maryland native who played small-college basketball at Salisbury University, where he was a Salisbury Sea Gull. Springmann joined Rick Barnes’ Texas staff in 1998. Springmann has the distinction of having been the first college coach to offer a scholarship to an intriguing Washington, D.C.-area high school sophomore: Kevin Durant.

Ultimately, as Springmann planted the first relationship seed, Durant did sign with Texas. Springmann’s 12-year-old son’s name is Durant.

During Springmann’s 14 years as a Texas assistant coach, the Longhorns signed 13 McDonald’s All-Americans. In 2009, he was a finalist for the VCU head-coaching job. In 2012, because of family considerations, he turned down a four-year, $4 million offer to become Mississippi State’s head man.

After joining Mills’ ORU staff in 2018, Springmann was at a Texas AAU tournament when he discovered an undersized but fascinating guard named Max Abmas.

Ultimately, Abmas became the face of the two Mills-coached ORU teams that played in the NCAA Tournament. The first of those teams, as a 15 seed, upset Ohio State and Florida in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Those victories and this season’s 21-0 Summit League record positioned Mills at a higher level of marketability. Before making the move to Wichita State, he turned down multiple offers to leave ORU.

Before the Springmann process was finalized on Wednesday, ORU athletic director Tim Johnson told reporters that the university would not be using a search firm.

It felt like an indication that Springmann was getting strong consideration. Why pay $50,000 to a search firm if you believe the right coach already is on campus?

Because the Mabee Center has been renovated to pristine status, because the development of the Mike Carter Center practice facility gives ORU a property that few other schools can match, and because ORU has a hot program with an energized fan base and donors who want basketball to succeed, the Golden Eagle head-coaching job is better today than it is has ever been.

“I think the bar has definitely been raised here,” Johnson said. “Our expectations are on a whole (other) level. We anticipate being on a national stage. We want to continue to be in the NCAA Tournament. We want to continue to make runs in March.

“The facilities we have are going to be second to none. When you're talking about the resources we have, the facilities we have, where we stack up in our own league — I’d say it is a (huge) difference from when Paul first got here (in 2017).”

Because of Mills’ success, ORU gets the Mike Carter Center. Mills’ name should be branded on the building in some form or fashion and, of course, his opinion matters. In his opinion, Russell Springmann is the best person for the ORU job, and now Springmann has that job — along with more pressure to win than there was for Mills, Scott Sutton, Hinson or Self.

Those coaches didn’t inherit a 30-win program and have the Mike Carter Center as a recruiting tool.