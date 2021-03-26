Bill Haisten: ORU gets another opportunity to shock the basketball world

During the first meeting of the Golden Eagles and Arkansas, Abmas was limited to 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting. After having led by 12 points early in the second half, ORU wound up with an 87-76 loss.

Musselman is a grinder who during a 32-year coaching career was a head man in the CBA, the NBA, the D League, the Pac-12, the Mountain West and now the SEC. He has seen it all, and over the past few days Musselman’s primary focus has been to prepare the Razorbacks for a ferocious defensive response to Abmas and Obanor.

If Arkansas does have a pronounced effect on their efficiency and productivity, it’s going to be very difficult — if not impossible — for Mills’ supporting cast to position the Golden Eagles for another upset.

In 1978-96, coached by Eddie Sutton or Nolan Richardson, the Razorbacks were in the Sweet Sixteen on 10 occasions. This week, Musselman has Arkansas back in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1996. That 25-year inability to reach the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend — it was maddening for the Arkansas fan base.

Each of ORU’s last five games was an elimination game. With a loss, the season would have ended. In the last four of those games: