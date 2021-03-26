Bill Haisten: ORU gets another opportunity to shock the basketball world

In attempting to underscore the improbability of this amazing Oral Roberts run to the Sweet Sixteen, numbers are more effective than adjectives.
In advance of Saturday’s 6:25 p.m., TBS-televised South Region showdown with third-seeded Arkansas, the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles have a seven-game win streak.
In 180 games before the start of the streak, ORU had a record of 73-107.
Against Summit League opponents, ORU was 34-46.
Paul Mills’ team has two stars (Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor) and a roster of role guys who don’t seem rattled by the moment, and now the Golden Eagles have graduated from 73-107 to another opportunity to shock the basketball world.
In the wake of the Golden Eagles’ first-round conquest of second-seeded Ohio State and a second-round knockout of seventh-seeded Florida, the ORU program got substantially more national media attention than ever before.
Locally, it’s been a long time since Oral Roberts basketball was the talk of the town. The most striking visual of the NCAA Tournament might have been the reaction of overjoyed Oral Roberts students during the ORU-Florida watch party at the Mabee Center.
The ORU apparel operation can’t keep up with demand for “Bracket Buster” T-shirts and hoodies.
In the rematch of an interesting contest played on Dec. 20 in Fayetteville, the next opponent is an extremely athletic Arkansas squad.
Davonte Davis, a 6-foot-3 freshman, is typical of the athletes recruited by second-year Razorback coach Eric Musselman. Against Texas Tech, Davis totaled 15 points and six points. Very nice. What he did defensively, however, was championship-level good.
Asked to play lock-down defense against Red Raider star Mac McClung, Davis delivered emphatically. During the final 10 minutes of a 68-66 victory for the third-seeded Razorbacks, McClung didn’t get off a single shot from the field.
Davis’ Saturday target: the 6-foot-1 Abmas, the Summit League Player of the Year and the nation’s leading scorer at 24.5 points per game.
ORU’s current win streak began when Abmas totaled 41 points against Western Illinois. He stoned Ohio State with 29 points and Florida with 26.
Through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Obanor might have been the most outstanding of all players. From the 6-8 junior, ORU has gotten totals of 58 points and 22 rebounds. He was 50% excellent on 3-pointers (9-of-18).
Abmas and Obanor played in every minute of the Ohio State and Florida games. Unless there is foul trouble on Saturday, they’ll play every minute against Arkansas.
During the first meeting of the Golden Eagles and Arkansas, Abmas was limited to 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting. After having led by 12 points early in the second half, ORU wound up with an 87-76 loss.
Musselman is a grinder who during a 32-year coaching career was a head man in the CBA, the NBA, the D League, the Pac-12, the Mountain West and now the SEC. He has seen it all, and over the past few days Musselman’s primary focus has been to prepare the Razorbacks for a ferocious defensive response to Abmas and Obanor.
If Arkansas does have a pronounced effect on their efficiency and productivity, it’s going to be very difficult — if not impossible — for Mills’ supporting cast to position the Golden Eagles for another upset.
In 1978-96, coached by Eddie Sutton or Nolan Richardson, the Razorbacks were in the Sweet Sixteen on 10 occasions. This week, Musselman has Arkansas back in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1996. That 25-year inability to reach the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend — it was maddening for the Arkansas fan base.
Each of ORU’s last five games was an elimination game. With a loss, the season would have ended. In the last four of those games:
Obanor’s buzzer-beating tip-in beat South Dakota State in a Summit League Tournament semifinal.
In the Summit League title game, Francis Lacis’ fantastic and clean blocked shot, with two seconds left, finished North Dakota State and vaulted ORU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008.
As a 17-point underdog, ORU prevailed over Ohio State.
The Golden Eagles rallied from an 11-point, second-half deficit to beat Florida.
Until ORU recorded those upsets, exactly no one expected this team to be playing an NCAA Tournament game on March 27 — and yet here we are, with an ORU-Arkansas sequel.
Yahoo Sports reports that in Las Vegas, one bettor wagered $224,000 on Florida to cover an eight-point line against Oral Roberts. That person wasn’t a believer.
ORU’s “Expect a Miracle” motto has gotten a lot of mileage this week, but there were no miracles against the Buckeyes and Gators. There was a mastery of basketball basics.
This is why ORU is still playing: In two NCAA Tournament games, the Golden Eagles are plus-18 on turnovers and plus-17 on points scored at the foul line.
This experience must be intoxicating for Mills and his players, who on Saturday roll into Chapter 3 of their bid to be remembered as 2021’s greatest overachievers.