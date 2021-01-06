Bill Haisten: Max Abmas is a Golden Eagle guard defined by dazzling creativity

Elite scorers get buckets from each of three levels: from the 3-point line, on mid-range shots and in the paint.

Max Abmas seems to have six levels from which he is proficient. In college basketball, this man is as cold-blooded an offensive player as I’ve seen in a while.

If I were drafting a team from Oklahoma’s four Division I programs, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham would be my first choice. While acknowledging the gifts of guys like Brandon Rachal at the University of Tulsa, Austin Reaves at OU, Kevin Obanor at Oral Roberts University and Isaac Likekele at OSU, I would spend the second pick in this fantasy draft on Abmas, an ORU sophomore and a complete player.

While ranking second in Summit League scoring at 21.9 points per game, he leads the league in assists and steals.

A player this good should have his name pronounced correctly. It’s ACE-muss. Not ABB-muss.

His assist-to-turnover ratio is better than 2-to-1, and he has connected on 52% of his field goal attempts overall, 45% of his 3-point shots and 84% of his free throws.

“Max can really shoot and he has such great speed in his game,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “He’s one of those guys who has a great ability to score and also a great ability to pass.