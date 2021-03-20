Bill Haisten: Fueled by sudden stardom, is ORU ‘sneaky good’ enough for a Sweet Sixteen run?

As the Ohio State game began, there were people all over this country who knew very little or nothing at all about Oral Roberts University, Paul Mills and Kevin Obanor.
Real basketball people might have been aware that ORU’s Max Abmas was the Division I scoring leader, and everyone who filled out a bracket would have noticed that the Golden Eagles represented the Summit League as a 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s South Region.
After 2½ hours of having represented Tulsa and Oklahoma in such an impressive manner on Friday, the Golden Eagles danced to their locker room for the celebration of their 75-72 elimination of the second-seeded, heavily favored Buckeyes.
As ORU emerged from the first round as the Cinderella darling of the tournament, it’s important to credit Joe Lunardi for his pregame prediction that it would happen — that for only the ninth time ever, a 15 seed would topple a 2.
“Here’s my upset special of the tournament,” ESPN’s Bracketologist announced. “The Buckeyes against Oral Roberts — a 15 seed. Can it happen? Yes, and I think it will. Oral Roberts: sneaky good. Ohio State: sneaky done.”
Lunardi nailed it, and now ORU — an NCAA Tournament winner for the first time in 47 years — challenges seventh-seeded Florida in a Sunday second-round game played at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis (6:45 p.m., truTV-1051).
I provided a prediction for the Saturday Tulsa World that actually became truth before the paper was tossed onto your porch. This was written at about 5:30 p.m. Friday: “The most talked-about Friday event in American sports will have been an Oral Roberts basketball game. It will get big-game treatment on SportsCenter.”
At 11:45 p.m. Friday, for a review of his 30-point, 11-rebound performance against Ohio State, Obanor was connected live with ESPN SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt.
On Saturday morning, there was this from ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis: “We are most pleased to be joined by the nation’s leading scorer — Max Abmas, who was just sensational against Ohio State yesterday.”
In the 42-year history of the network, Obanor and Abmas are the first ORU figures to have done live ESPN interviews like these.
Since the NCAA Tournament format was expanded to 64 teams in 1985, only one 15th-seeded team — Florida Gulf Coast in 2013 — advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
The Florida Gators eliminated Florida Gulf Coast in the Sweet Sixteen round of that tournament, and the Florida Gators now stand between ORU and Sweet Sixteen history.
Are the Golden Eagles “sneaky good” enough to beat a Florida squad that since Feb. 3 has a record of 5-5?
Mills’ program and Mills himself are in a completely different place today than they were before the Summit League Tournament and before the Ohio State shocker.
During his Saturday morning Zoom with media members, Mills would barely acknowledge the potential of the big-picture value of this moment. He was committed to the grind of Florida preparation.
The fact is, beating Ohio State — and doing it with Texas high school athletes like Abmas and Obanor — should put Oral Roberts in a better position for recruiting.
Also, the 48-year-old Mills suddenly becomes more viable for other jobs. After four seasons at ORU, and with that fourth season having been a 21-win success with an NIT appearance, Bill Self moved to the University of Tulsa.
Mills became a well-known assistant at Baylor and his next-job marketability now is spiked by the Ohio State outcome. Sooner or later, he’ll be invited to look at other opportunities. In the meantime, he has earned an extension and a raise at Oral Roberts. His current contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
Within the same SportsCenter show that included the Obanor-Van Pelt exchange, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas gave the Golden Eagles some love: “I think we’re going to remember Oral Roberts and that upset for a long time.”
Twenty-seven years ago this week, as a 12 seed, the 1994 Tulsa Golden Hurricane basketball team shocked UCLA and eliminated Oklahoma State in NCAA Tournament games played in Oklahoma City.
Tubby Smith and every member of that TU team can recall every detail of their sudden surge to stardom. That weekend vaulted Smith and the Hurricane program to more prominent places in the national picture.
Mills and the Golden Eagles are feeling now what the TU guys did in 1994. It has to be a wild, dizzying, wonderful experience, and here’s the really scary part for Florida: the Golden Eagles shot only 36% from the field on Friday — by far their lowest percentage in a victory this season.
They will convert at a better rate on Sunday, setting themselves up for the possibility of a very special roll to the Sweet Sixteen.