Bill Haisten: Fueled by sudden stardom, is ORU ‘sneaky good’ enough for a Sweet Sixteen run?

Mills’ program and Mills himself are in a completely different place today than they were before the Summit League Tournament and before the Ohio State shocker.

During his Saturday morning Zoom with media members, Mills would barely acknowledge the potential of the big-picture value of this moment. He was committed to the grind of Florida preparation.

The fact is, beating Ohio State — and doing it with Texas high school athletes like Abmas and Obanor — should put Oral Roberts in a better position for recruiting.

Also, the 48-year-old Mills suddenly becomes more viable for other jobs. After four seasons at ORU, and with that fourth season having been a 21-win success with an NIT appearance, Bill Self moved to the University of Tulsa.

Mills became a well-known assistant at Baylor and his next-job marketability now is spiked by the Ohio State outcome. Sooner or later, he’ll be invited to look at other opportunities. In the meantime, he has earned an extension and a raise at Oral Roberts. His current contract expires after the 2022-23 season.