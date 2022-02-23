Bill Haisten: For ORU, a game-of-the-year test against Summit League boss SDSU

In spite of South Dakota State’s status as one of the hotter teams in major-college basketball, Oral Roberts coaches and players are armed with the belief that they can conquer the Jackrabbits.

They did exactly that last season, eliminating SDSU in the semifinals of the Summit League Championship. ORU went on to win the conference tournament and, as an NCAA Tournament 15 seed, stunned the nation with a run to the Sweet Sixteen.

Over the whole of the ORU-SDSU series, however, the Jacks have an 18-11 advantage. ORU fifth-year coach Paul Mills is 2-8 vs. South Dakota State.

On Dec. 22, after the game had been tied with three minutes left, ORU lost 82-76 at South Dakota State. There was a 15-point difference on free throws. The Jacks were 16-of-20 at the foul line. The Golden Eagles were 1-of-1.

Two months later, Mills still grouses about that discrepancy.

On March 5-8, the Golden Eagles attempt to repeat as the Summit League tournament champions. More than likely, they’ll have to go through South Dakota State to get that done. South Dakota State already has clinched the No. 1 seed in the league tournament, but for each team, there is great value in Thursday’s 7 p.m. game at the Mabee Center.