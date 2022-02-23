Bill Haisten: For ORU, a game-of-the-year test against Summit League boss SDSU

In spite of South Dakota State’s status as one of the hotter teams in major-college basketball, Oral Roberts coaches and players are armed with the belief that they can conquer the Jackrabbits.
They did exactly that last season, eliminating SDSU in the semifinals of the Summit League Championship. ORU went on to win the conference tournament and, as an NCAA Tournament 15 seed, stunned the nation with a run to the Sweet Sixteen.
Over the whole of the ORU-SDSU series, however, the Jacks have an 18-11 advantage. ORU fifth-year coach Paul Mills is 2-8 vs. South Dakota State.
On Dec. 22, after the game had been tied with three minutes left, ORU lost 82-76 at South Dakota State. There was a 15-point difference on free throws. The Jacks were 16-of-20 at the foul line. The Golden Eagles were 1-of-1.
Two months later, Mills still grouses about that discrepancy.
On March 5-8, the Golden Eagles attempt to repeat as the Summit League tournament champions. More than likely, they’ll have to go through South Dakota State to get that done. South Dakota State already has clinched the No. 1 seed in the league tournament, but for each team, there is great value in Thursday’s 7 p.m. game at the Mabee Center.
South Dakota State is 24-5 overall and unbeaten in the Summit League. The longest current win streak in Division I basketball is 16 games. Three teams have a 16-game streak: Gonzaga, Murray State and South Dakota State.
The Jacks are phenomenal from 3-point range. Their conversion percentage — .452 — is by far the best in the nation.
For multiple reasons, the Thursday challenge could be considered ORU’s most important home date since Mills became the head man in 2017.
Two wins shy of what would be the program’s first 20-win season since 2012-13, ORU is 18-9 overall and 12-4 in the conference. If the Golden Eagles lose again to the Jackrabbits, they would be 0-2 against SDSU during this regular season. ORU’s guys would take psychological baggage to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the conference tournament.
Instead of just believing that they can beat South Dakota State, the Golden Eagles’ confidence would be bolstered by an actual victory over the Jacks.
“I don’t have to do (pep talks) with this group because of what we accomplished last season. This team already believes,” Mills said. “In our last 40 games at home, we’re 33-7. I feel good about playing anybody in this league, and I feel good about playing anybody in our arena.”
In scoring, South Dakota State is second nationally at 86.6 points per game (trailing only Gonzaga, which averages 89.5). ORU is fifth with an 83.0-point average, yet also stands among national leaders in ball security (only 10 turnovers per game).
Last season, ORU’s Max Abmas led the nation with a 24.5-point scoring average. This season, he is fifth at 22.6. ORU’s offense was jolted when forward Kevin Obanor transferred to Texas Tech, but Mills benefited from the arrival of two incoming transfers: former Vanderbilt guard Issac McBride, who for ORU averages 11.8 points and knocks down 44% of his 3-point tries; and former OU and Booker T. Washington guard Trey Phipps, who as a Golden Eagle sophomore averages 9.1 points on 42% shooting from 3-point range. From six additional Golden Eagles, there are scoring averages that range from 8.7 to 5.9.
For South Dakota State, Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman combine for 31 points per game. As a Nebraska prep athlete, the 6-foot-6 Scheierman passed for nearly 4,000 yards as the QB of a state championship football team. For the South Dakota State basketball team, he’s a tremendous shooter (47% on threes).
Because of the weather, the OSSAA postponed all Thursday postseason basketball games. The high school kids won’t resume their quest for championships until Friday, which means South Dakota State-ORU has no local sports competition on Thursday night.
“There is the potential for a lot of fans to see a good basketball game,” Mills said.
As the University of Tulsa basketball program struggles to win and to draw spectators, ORU’s 2021-22 attendance average of 3,881 is the program’s best since 2013-14. Combining performance with fan interest, ORU basketball is at its best place since the Caleb Green era ended in 2007.
“If people enjoy watching a team that is skilled, takes care of the basketball and has electric players — I think we’re fortunate to have that,” Mills said. “We have players who are worth cheering for and are exciting to watch.”
If you’re thinking the bitter cold and sleet might freeze ORU’s hope for a big crowd, keep in mind that on Feb. 3, after south Tulsa had been covered by a six-inch snowfall, the Western Illinois-ORU contest was seen by a Mabee Center audience of more than 4,000.
If you haven’t attended a Golden Eagle game in a while, you would be impressed by the ORU student section. The students are vocal, invested difference-makers.
In spite of this current winter blast, and because South Dakota State-ORU should be a classic, meaningful display of offensive basketball, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a crowd of 5,000 on Thursday night.
Since 2012, five South Dakota State teams have represented the one-bid Summit League in the NCAA Tournament. The Jacks are the undisputed bosses of the conference, and they are what the Golden Eagles aspire to become.