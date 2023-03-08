During the 2021 Summit League tournament title game, Oral Roberts was matched with then-two-time defending champion North Dakota State. The Golden Eagles led by 25 points at halftime.

ORU coach Paul Mills’ memory of his team’s halftime locker room that night: “It was like, ‘OK, we think we’re pretty good.’ Then we went out and let the other team battle back.”

NDSU rallied during the second half to tie the score, but a dramatic, last-second defensive stop resulted in a 75-72 Golden Eagle victory and led to ORU’s Sweet Sixteen run in the NCAA Tournament.

On Tuesday, there again was an ORU-NDSU meeting in the championship game. With an NCAA Tournament trip on line, ORU was a 10-point favorite and zoomed to a halftime lead of 31 points (51-20).

Mills on that halftime locker room: “The message this time was, ‘We have a whole half left to play. The score is 0-0.’ We went out and had a good second half.”

That phenomenal first half and good second half resulted in a 92-58 waxing of the NDSU Bison. As ORU extended its longest-in-the-nation win streak to 17 games, Max Abmas was voted the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover was an all-tournament selection.

The Summit League Player of the Year, Abmas had 26 points and 11 assists in the championship contest. Vanover’s three-game tournament numbers: 46 points, 27 rebounds and 12 blocked shots. What a difference-maker the Arkansas native has been for the Golden Eagles.

For a full hour after the game, there was the trophy presentation and the traditional cutting of the nets for championship souvenirs. As the Golden Eagles eventually made their way to Sioux Falls Regional Airport, each player was handed a pizza as they boarded ORU’s small, chartered jet for the two-hour flight back to Oklahoma.

“When we won (the Summit League title) two years ago, everyone was like, ‘Did we do it? Are we there yet?’ When it happened, everybody celebrated,” Mills recalled. “With this group now, there was a feeling of, ‘We did what we set out to do.’ You could tell that our group now is older and more mature.”

The Tuesday championship game will be remembered as having been the Patrick Mwamba Game. In spite of a fresh ankle injury, the 6-foot-7 Golden Eagle junior responded with the best performance of his life.

During the Monday semifinal victory over St. Thomas, Mwamba collided with an opposing player and was injured.

“When we got back to the hotel,” Mills said on Wednesday, “the trainer told me, ‘It’s highly doubtful (Mwamba) will be able to go tomorrow.’ With no Patrick going into a championship game, my staff and I were in a room at midnight, wondering what we were going to do.”

After Mwamba had test-driven the ankle with 6 a.m. walking steps, he still was considered doubtful by mid-morning on Tuesday. Mills was anxious to finalize the ORU game plan but didn’t know whether Mwamba would be available for his 21-minutes-per-game role off the bench.

Before the team lunch, Mwamba approached Mills and announced, “I don’t care what the trainer says. I’m going. I can make it through.”

On that sore ankle, Mwamba scored 17 first-half points. He finished with four 3-point buckets and a season-best total of 20 points. For the season overall, he averages 7.9 points.

“North Dakota State was daring Patrick to shoot. Fortunately, he made them,” Mills said. “What a determined kid. What a great kid. All he wants to do is win.

“If it had been a regular-season game or even a first-round conference tournament game, I don’t know if we would have played him in that scenario.”

For the second time in three seasons, Oral Roberts is the Summit League tournament champion and the league’s NCAA Tournament automatic qualifier. When the Golden Eagles made their Sweet Sixteen run two years ago, they did so as a 15 seed. Most current projections have ORU as a 12.

After the ORU flight landed in Tulsa at 2:15 a.m., Mills finally staggered to bed at 6 o’clock and was up at 8, responding to the scores of congratulatory messages on his phone. He also talked with ESPN Bracketology guru Joe Lunardi about ORU’s NCAA Tournament seeding.

“Joe told me that we should plan on being a 12, with more of a chance of being an 11 than being a 13,” Mills reported. “Basically, he said we’re likely a 12 and if we’re not a 12, we’re an 11.”

For the seventh time in program history, ORU is a March Madness participant. At 30-4, Mills’ sixth Oral Roberts team has the best record of any Golden Eagle team competing at the major-college level. At the NAIA level, ORU had 36- and 29-win teams.

The Golden Eagles have the rest of the week to rest, to reflect on their 21-0 run through the Summit League this season, to have Mwamba get constant treatment on his tender ankle, and to prepare for another attempt to do something unforgettable in the NCAA Tournament.