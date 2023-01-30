Bill Haisten: Caleb Green was historically impactful at Oral Roberts — and at Tulsa

In a sense, the weekend of Oral Roberts and University of Tulsa basketball was a metaphor for a decision made 20 years ago — when TU decided that it would not offer a scholarship to a Memorial High School prospect.

ORU wound up signing that kid — Caleb Green — and getting a Hall of Fame athlete.

Celebrated by a Mabee Center Saturday night crowd of nearly 8,000 and a section occupied by 800 energetic students, Green was inducted into the ORU Athletics Hall of Fame. His jersey No. 30 also was retired and on display.

“I knew (the Saturday event) was coming,” Green said. “I knew everything was happening with it, but just to see the jersey — it says ‘Green.’ It says ‘Green’ up there.”

In 2003-07, Green drove the Golden Eagles to two NCAA Tournament appearances, an upset of the Bill Self-coached Kansas Jayhawks and a 3-1 record against Tulsa while recording 35 performances of at least 20-and-10 — at least 20 points along with at least 10 rebounds.

At the same time that Green was a Hall of Fame performer at 81st and Lewis, a downturn began at 11th and Harvard.

After having been a participant in eight NCAA Tournaments in 1994-2003, the Golden Hurricane program in 2003-07 was 49-68. Reynolds Center attendance figures steadily declined during those seasons and plummeted thereafter.

With Saturday’s victory over Omaha, Oral Roberts improved to 19-4 overall and 10-0 in the Summit League.

Eighteen hours later, TU hosted Memphis for an American Athletic Conference game at the Reynolds Center. The Tigers prevailed 80-68 over last-place Tulsa — now 5-15 overall and 1-8 in the conference.

First-year Tulsa coach Eric Konkol inherited a broken program. The Hurricane is No. 285 nationally in 3-point percentage. In home losses to SMU and Memphis, Tulsa was 12-of-54 on threes. Aren’t you supposed to be more comfortable and efficient when shooting at your own baskets?

That SMU game was a 79-76 overtime setback for TU. If the 3-point success rate had been a little better than 5-of-28 that day, there would have been a happy ending for the Hurricane.

In March 2021, Oral Roberts recorded more NCAA Tournament victories (two) than Tulsa recorded in 2004-22 (none). During that Tulsa span of 19 seasons, the Hurricane made two March Madness appearances. There hasn’t been a Tulsa NCAA Tournament victory since 2003.

I am not suggesting that TU’s two decades of underachievement is tied solely to the Caleb Green decision. The roots of TU’s problems go much deeper than that.

I am contending, though, that it was a mistake for TU to have let Green sign with a rival. Green developed into a dynamic, popular, 6-foot-7 college player who still ranks No. 3 on ORU’s career scoring list.

Green said during a 2018 Tulsa World interview that he expected a Tulsa offer during the summer of 2002 — before his senior season at Memorial. As a Charger junior, he was listed as having stood 6-foot-5. As a senior he was 6-7 who played mostly with his back to the basket.

Maybe that lack of a more complete offensive game dissuaded then-Hurricane coach John Phillips from pulling the trigger on an offer, but Green as a Golden Eagle did become a more complete player.

Excited to sign Green in November 2022, then-ORU coach Scott Sutton was even more excited again in March 2003 — when Green totaled 19 points and 21 rebounds as Memorial beat Putnam City for the Class 6A title.

In hindsight, of course, Tulsa says yes on signing Green in November 2002, and does so with a mission to take a local talent and turn him into that complete and extremely impactful player that Green became at Oral Roberts.

“When I got to ORU, I had a chip on my shoulder,” Green said in 2018, “I had to keep proving myself.”

After his ORU run, Green had a lengthy professional career in Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, Turkey and Italy. At 37, he looks today like he could suit up again for the Golden Eagles and get 27 points and 15 rebounds.

On Monday, ORU hosted the South Dakota Coyotes for a conference contest. With a victory, ORU would have a 24-game total of at least 20 wins for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

The 1973-74 NCAA Elite Eight ORU Titans also were 20-4 at the 24-game mark of that season. So were the the 1989-90 ORU Titans, but that team competed at the NAIA level.

In spite of sleet-caked streets, another big crowd was expected at the Mabee Center on Monday. Maybe University of Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson should have some of his people wear fake beards and sunglasses, attend an ORU home game and determine why Golden Eagle attendance is at such a healthy level while Tulsa’s is not.

For the Sunday Memphis game, TU’s actual attendance was about 1,500 and there were no more than 30 kids in the student section.

The difference-making ingredients at ORU are the students and the band. ORU’s band of paid, adult musicians is as polished as Jimmy Fallon’s Roots Crew and Johnny Carson’s old Tonight Show Band.

ORU students and music provide extra pop during Golden Eagle home games. TU lacks that home-game pop. TU also lacks shooters. Konkol works every day to identify sharpshooting recruits.

Green was reminded on Saturday that there recently was the 20th anniversary of him not receiving a Tulsa offer and signing instead with Oral Roberts.

“Everything happened for a reason,” he said. “I always think about ‘what if?’, but everything happened on God’s way (and) how he wanted it to happen.

“I’m actually just walking God’s path and, shoot, hopefully, I can inspire the same kid that was me (20 years ago) – who didn’t know where he was going or whatever. You can hang your jersey in someone’s university and leave a legacy, you know.”