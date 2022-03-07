Bill Haisten: Because of truly dismal defense, the Oral Roberts season ends too soon

With regard to offense and taking care of the basketball, Oral Roberts does play at a championship level. The Golden Eagles are among national leaders in scoring and ball security (only 10 turnovers per game).

With regard to defense, however, Paul Mills has a program problem. When Kevin Obanor transferred to Texas Tech during the offseason, ORU’s interior defense lost its most important figure.

In some regards, the 2021-22 season will be remembered as having been ORU’s most successful in several years. There were 19 wins, there was a home-game attendance average of 4,048 (the school’s best in eight years) and the highest level of Mabee Center game-night excitement in more than a decade.

However, for a program and a fan base that strived for what would have been a second consecutive shot at March Madness glory, the season ended too early.

During the final month, ORU was doomed by its own dismal defense.

With Monday’s 92-72 loss to North Dakota State in a Summit League Championship semifinal, the defending conference champion Golden Eagles are finished.

Before a Denny Sanford PREMIER Center crowd of more than 10,000 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Bison made it look easy.

During a tragically high number of NDSU possessions, it was easy.

In a must-win scenario, this is the extent at which the Oral Roberts defense failed: The Bison scored 58 points in the paint and converted on a staggering 65% of their 2-point shot attempts.

As North Dakota State completed a three-game sweep of ORU this season, Sam Griesel and Grant Nelson totaled a combined 47 points on 72% shooting from the field.

While ORU provided little resistance, North Dakota State committed only eight turnovers. The Bison attempted only a dozen 3-point shots.

Why fire away from long range when you can run some offense and get high-percentage shots near the basket?

For the Golden Eagles (19-12), there was 36% shooting from the field overall, 11-of- 31 shooting on threes and a 28-point deficit on points in the paint. There was a nine-point halftime deficit. By the 11:52 mark of the second half, NDSU led by 23 (72-49).

In Tuesday’s Summit League Championship finale, red-hot South Dakota State (with 20 consecutive victories) is challenged by North Dakota State.

The Oral Roberts-North Dakota State semifinal was the rematch of the Feb. 17 handshake-line incident contest. Coaches and players were involved in a postgame dust-up that resulted in a $5,000 Summit League fine both for Mills and for North Dakota State coach Dave Richman.

During and after the Monday game, everyone behaved.

ORU junior Max Abmas closed another dynamic season with a 28-point performance. Issac McBride finished with 19. From the rest of the roster, there were 25 points on 25% shooting.

In a few days, Golden Eagle coach Paul Mills will begin to envision what his sixth Golden Eagle team might look like. It has to look a lot better defensively.

As was the case a year ago, Abmas’ status will be a significant offseason storyline. Does he stay for a fourth year in the Oral Roberts program, or does he decide to become a professional?

After leading the nation in scoring during the 2021-22 season, Abmas flirted with the idea of turning pro. After achieving national recognition with his NCAA Tournament brilliance, Abmas this season was among the Division I’s top five scorers at 22.8 points per game.

In Mabee Center losses since Feb. 3, ORU gave up 90 points to Western Illinois, 106 points to South Dakota State and 92 points to South Dakota. North Dakota State had 92 on Monday in Sioux Falls.

Lurking somewhere in the transfer portal are a couple of guys who could be defensive difference-makers. ORU has to find those players, sign them and transform the Golden Eagles into a more complete team.

Otherwise, Mills and his players are destined for a repeat of 2021-22: a season of impressive offense that ends short of an NCAA Tournament trip because ORU can’t get stops against the better teams in the conference.

North Dakota State was a one-point favorite, so it wasn’t stunning that ORU was bounced on Monday.

The manner with which ORU was bounced — it was kinda stunning. ORU was terrible in this game.

