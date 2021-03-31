 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill Haisten: As ORU’s Kevin Obanor flourished in Indy, his car was stolen at the Mabee Center
0 comments

Bill Haisten: As ORU’s Kevin Obanor flourished in Indy, his car was stolen at the Mabee Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
KEVIN OBANOR

As ORU's Kevin Obanor was in Indianapolis for two weeks during the NCAA Tournament, his car was stolen from the Mabee Center parking lot. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

For 15 days, the Oral Roberts University basketball players and coaches were in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament.

While in Indy, the Golden Eagles surprised everyone with upset victories over Ohio State and Florida.

When they returned to Tulsa, there was an entirely different and unfortunate type of surprise.

As junior forward Kevin Obanor flourished in the tournament, recording three-game averages of 23.3 points and 11 rebounds, his car was stolen from the parking lot at ORU’s Mabee Center.

“We’ve got cameras all over the place around here,” said ORU coach Paul Mills, who reports that police and security personnel are attempting to identify the thief – or thieves – while reviewing a 15-day chunk of surveillance video.

After their Sweet Sixteen loss to Arkansas on Saturday night, the Golden Eagles were flown back to Tulsa.

“We got back Sunday morning at about 2:30,” Mills said. “Cars had been parked for two weeks, so we had to jump a few car batteries.

“And then there was Kevin Obanor – his car was stolen from the parking lot here at the Mabee Center. We were running around, looking everywhere. Where is Kevin’s car?”

A 6-foot-8 junior from Houston, Obanor this season was a first-team member of the All-Summit League team.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
ORU's 1974 Elite Eight trip featured plenty of off-court drama
ORU Sports Extra

ORU's 1974 Elite Eight trip featured plenty of off-court drama

  • Updated

Before the ’73-74 season, Ken Trickey dismissed from the team 7-foot center David Vaughn, who averaged 19.2 points and 14.3 rebounds a year earlier.

Losing a talent like Vaughn seemed devastating at the time for a team with national title aspirations. But ORU, with “The Flying Titan” Eddie Woods often controlling the boards, didn’t appear to miss Vaughn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News