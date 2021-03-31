Bill Haisten: As ORU’s Kevin Obanor flourished in Indy, his car was stolen at the Mabee Center

For 15 days, the Oral Roberts University basketball players and coaches were in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament.

While in Indy, the Golden Eagles surprised everyone with upset victories over Ohio State and Florida.

When they returned to Tulsa, there was an entirely different and unfortunate type of surprise.

As junior forward Kevin Obanor flourished in the tournament, recording three-game averages of 23.3 points and 11 rebounds, his car was stolen from the parking lot at ORU’s Mabee Center.

“We’ve got cameras all over the place around here,” said ORU coach Paul Mills, who reports that police and security personnel are attempting to identify the thief – or thieves – while reviewing a 15-day chunk of surveillance video.

After their Sweet Sixteen loss to Arkansas on Saturday night, the Golden Eagles were flown back to Tulsa.

“We got back Sunday morning at about 2:30,” Mills said. “Cars had been parked for two weeks, so we had to jump a few car batteries.

“And then there was Kevin Obanor – his car was stolen from the parking lot here at the Mabee Center. We were running around, looking everywhere. Where is Kevin’s car?”

A 6-foot-8 junior from Houston, Obanor this season was a first-team member of the All-Summit League team.

