Among the certainties of life are death, taxes, Aaron Rodgers offseason drama and the Summit League Championship basketball tournament being conducted in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

As Oral Roberts University is the southernmost member of the conference, the 600-mile trip to Sioux Falls is an annual March ritual for the Golden Eagle men’s and women’s teams. For 15 consecutive years, the Summit League Championship has been played in Sioux Falls.

Paul Mills is the ORU men’s head man and the Summit League Coach of the Year — and he has Sioux Falls fatigue.

There is an inequity, he says, for an Oklahoma school to compete year after year after year in a South Dakota-hosted tournament that involves two schools from South Dakota and two from North Dakota.

In spite of a decidedly pro-University of North Dakota crowd at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, the ORU men opened the 2023 Summit League Championship with a Saturday night quarterfinal victory over the Fighting Hawks.

In spite of ORU’s overall record that stands now at 28-4, in spite of a 15-game win streak that is tied with Toledo’s streak as the current best in college basketball, in spite of a nonconference strength-of-schedule ranking of No. 5 nationally, and in spite of a national NET ranking that’s been in the top 45 for two months, it is believed that the Golden Eagles won’t make another NCAA Tournament appearance unless they secure the Summit League tournament title.

ORU has received votes in six consecutive AP polls. If the current poll were extended beyond the top 25, ORU would be 28th.

After a lengthy discussion of the metrics used by the NCAA Selection Committee when choosing at-large participants, Mills sighed and said, “At the end of the day, you better go out and win games.”

In a 6 p.m. Monday semifinal live-streamed on ESPN+, ORU is matched with Western Illinois or St. Thomas. The 8 p.m. Tuesday championship game is televised on ESPN2.

In the Summit League, Mills states, the No. 1 seed gets no perks. If the championship game matches ORU and second-seeded South Dakota State, it’ll be a hostile environment for the Golden Eagles.

“Our (NCAA Sweet Sixteen) run two years ago was a $6 million influx for the conference,” Mills said. “We made the league $6 million.

“The real money is in the NCAA Tournament. You’ve got to send the right team. This is a one-bid league. You want to make sure your best representative goes (to the NCAA).”

West Coast Conference top seed Gonzaga doesn’t have to mess with a quarterfinal game. In that league, Gonzaga goes straight to the semifinals. In the Summit League, the 1 seed and the 6 seed have the same challenge: to win three times.

In this Summit League tournament, the South Dakota Coyotes are the 6 seed. Their conference record was 7-11. ORU’s was 18-0.

Mills would like to see conference quarterfinal games played in the home arenas of the four highest-seeded teams.

The Summit League office is in Sioux Falls. From the city of Sioux Falls, Mills says, the Summit League gets $1 million a year to play its conference tournament at the 12,000-seat Denny Sanford Premier Center. It’s a beautiful arena located 2.8 miles south of the conference office.

For games that don’t involve Dakota teams, attendance is pretty solid. For games that do involve a Dakota squad, the Denny Sanford Premier Center is packed.

Two more years remain on the current Summit League-Sioux Falls contract. The Summit League Championship has been played in Sioux Falls since 2009 and at the Denny Sanford Premier Center since 2014. The conference office is 2.8 miles north of the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The arena opened in 2014 with a Joan Jett and the Blackhearts concert. In 2016, Paul McCartney performed there. For McCartney to have done a show in Sioux Falls is somewhat amazing because the population is about the same as the Amarillo, Texas, population.

Presumably, ORU will submit a bid for Tulsa to host the Summit League Championship in 2026 and beyond. It feels like it would have to be a phenomenal bid to break up the Summit League-Sioux Falls relationship.

When teams travel, they always want a significantly sized space – like a hotel ballroom – for meetings and some actual basketball simulation. In 2021, Mills said, then-fourth-seeded ORU was sent to a hotel that fell below the standards of hotels occupied by the fifth- and sixth-seeded teams.

At the South Dakota State hotel, there was a team space “as big as this court, and I’m not exaggerating,” Mills said as he gestured toward the Golden Eagles’ practice court in Tulsa. “They had a court taped out where they could (have a light practice) and do your stuff, and a place to watch film.

“At our hotel, our team area wasn’t much bigger than my office. I blew a gasket. I was like, ‘I’m tired of getting treated this way.’ ”

This week, Mills is happy with his team’s hotel situation. He wasn’t fired up about another trip to South Dakota, to compete in a tournament that includes four participants from the Dakotas, but he does like the hotel. Player amenities include video games and an omelette station.

Mills’ sixth ORU team has been remarkably healthy. With Max Abmas and Issac McBride in the backcourt, with Kareem Thompson and Carlos Jurgens at swing positions, and with 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover as a capable 3-point shooter, ORU has had the same starting lineup in 30 of its 31 games this season.

ORU clinched the Summit League regular-season title more than two weeks ago. The Golden Eagles have the conference Player of the Year (Abmas) and the conference Defensive Player of the Year (Vanover, who before the start of the tournament needed only three more blocked shots to reach the 100 mark for the season).

On paper, the Summit League Championship games are classified as neutral-site competitions. In reality, there’s nothing neutral about it. The great majority of the seats are occupied by extremely vocal fans of South Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota State and North Dakota.

“Crowds influence referees,” Mills said. “They’re humans. They get impacted by 10,000 people yelling at them.”