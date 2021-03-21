Bill Haisten: As ORU dances to the Sweet Sixteen, Paul Mills is defined as the real deal

Within the span of 18 days in 2017, there was for Oral Roberts University a public-relations disaster and a brilliant basketball play.
First, there was the controversial decision by school President Billy Wilson to fire Scott Sutton after 18 seasons. Wilson is in that job to make tough decisions, and this certainly was a tough move against the ORU career leader in coaching victories with 328.
It was a dismissal that resonated beyond typical small-school levels because of the coach’s last name: Sutton.
Also, it was surprising that Wilson was so driven to fire Sutton that there was a willingness to part with a buyout sum believed to have been $870,000. At ORU, that’s a lot of money.
The response from an Oklahoma City sports writer: “Can’t recall a less popular firing.”
Eighteen days after Sutton was out, Paul Mills was in.
What we knew at the time: For 14 seasons, Mills had been a very effective Baylor assistant. With his ability to quote Bible scriptures and his embracing of ORU’s Christianity culture, he obviously was an immediate fit in that regard.
What we know now: In every sense, Mills was a great hire. This guy is the real deal and the driving force behind an incredibly improbable Oral Roberts run to the Sweet Sixteen round of a wild NCAA Tournament.
On Friday, the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles achieved their mind-blowing upset of second-seeded Ohio State.
On Sunday, the stakes were higher and there was no way that the opponent — the seventh-seeded Florida Gators — would overlook the Golden Eagles, and ORU still did it again.
From Mills and his small-school crusaders, there was the recovery from a 10-point deficit with 13 minutes left. Ultimately, there was an 81-78 triumph witnessed by a small crowd at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
At ORU’s Mabee Center, the official Golden Eagle watch party was transformed into a beautifully wild dance party.
Among tournament-watchers who aren’t specifically invested in a participating team, Oral Roberts now may be the most popular squad on the bracket.
How about this for a Sweet Sixteen match-up in the South Region? On Saturday, it’s ORU vs. third-seeded Arkansas. The Razorbacks know all about ORU. At Fayetteville on Dec. 20, the Golden Eagles had a 12-point, second-half lead. Arkansas rallied for an 87-76 win.
Since that game, ORU is 15-5 and now has a seven-game win streak. While at Baylor, Mills advanced to the Sweet Sixteen on four occasions. A Sweet Sixteen experience with the Golden Eagles seemed unimaginable, and now it’s reality.
“Brother Billy” won’t become a sidebar star like “Sister Jean,” but Wilson does have a bit of a stake in this tournament. If he deserved criticism for the Sutton situation, Wilson also deserves credit for having had the final say on the hiring of a coach who last week said something that seemed almost a little silly: “ORU has won two NCAA Tournament games in its history. I would love to tie that record.”
Against the Buckeyes of the Big Ten and the Gators of the SEC, the Summit League champion Golden Eagles did exactly that.
In one weekend, ORU scored as many NCAA Tournament victories as the program had recorded in 55 seasons before this one.
In one weekend, sophomore Max Abmas and junior Kevin Obanor became the nationally known stars of this ORU magic carpet ride.
Against Florida, Abmas totaled 26 points. The Summit League Player of the Year and national scoring leader, he always has been a money man at the foul line. On Sunday, he was 12-of-12.
Obanor’s performance was exactly typical with how he has played for most of the season. He finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds, and it was his bucket with 2:52 remaining that gave ORU a 77-76 lead.
After that, there were massive contributions from the Abmas-Obanor supporting cast.
At the two-minute mark, ORU’s DJ Weaver swished a corner three for his only points of the night. Kareem Thompson got a steal with 50 seconds left. With 16 seconds left, Francis Lacis got an unbelievable rebound and dished the ball to Obanor, who drew a foul and made a free throw that resulted in the final three-point margin.
Abmas and Obanor are special players, having been responsible for 113 of ORU’s NCAA Tournament two-game total of 156 points.
Sunday’s Turner Sports pregame show included an ORU piece that was shot during the Golden Eagles’ Saturday practice session. Mills coached his guys hard. He didn’t just raise his voice. He growled at his players, as if to purge the remaining traces of a happiness hangover from the Ohio State game.
Having attended some of Mills’ practices, I can testify that he always seems to coach his guys hard — and yet the players really seem to like and respect him. It’s the exact balance for which all coaches should strive.
Before a Saturday audience of Turner cameras, he didn’t do anything that he hasn’t done on an everyday basis for four years. He now gets to do it for another week.
Having bounced Florida from the tournament, Mills and the Golden Eagles celebrate an extension of the best time of their basketball lives.