Bill Haisten: As ORU dances to the Sweet Sixteen, Paul Mills is defined as the real deal

“Brother Billy” won’t become a sidebar star like “Sister Jean,” but Wilson does have a bit of a stake in this tournament. If he deserved criticism for the Sutton situation, Wilson also deserves credit for having had the final say on the hiring of a coach who last week said something that seemed almost a little silly: “ORU has won two NCAA Tournament games in its history. I would love to tie that record.”

Against the Buckeyes of the Big Ten and the Gators of the SEC, the Summit League champion Golden Eagles did exactly that.

In one weekend, ORU scored as many NCAA Tournament victories as the program had recorded in 55 seasons before this one.

In one weekend, sophomore Max Abmas and junior Kevin Obanor became the nationally known stars of this ORU magic carpet ride.

Against Florida, Abmas totaled 26 points. The Summit League Player of the Year and national scoring leader, he always has been a money man at the foul line. On Sunday, he was 12-of-12.

Obanor’s performance was exactly typical with how he has played for most of the season. He finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds, and it was his bucket with 2:52 remaining that gave ORU a 77-76 lead.